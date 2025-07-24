Mexico busts cartel-linked extortion ring in historic crackdown; exotic animals and cars seized

Why Trump is pushing military help for Mexico to help fight cartels

Mexico's government said Wednesday it had dismantled a criminal group behind a massive extortion scheme in the biggest such operation to date.

The gang, with ties to a major drug cartel, had operated out of the central State of Mexico, extorting companies and individuals in 14 municipalities and controlling labor unions in the construction, mining, agriculture and parcel delivery industries.

"Combating this criminal group was an urgent need to protect the local economy and the peace of thousands of families," said Mexico's Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch.

The crackdown — dubbed Operation "Liberacion" — saw nearly 3,000 security personnel carry out 52 raids, resulting in eight arrests of people believed to be the gang's leaders, Garcia Harfuch said on social media.

Police also seized stolen farm and exotic animals, meat, tons of construction materials, and vehicles.

Garcia Harfuch said it was "the largest" operation ever carried out against extortion gangs, which are notorious and widespread in Mexico.

"This case is a clear example of what we can achieve when there is willingness, collaboration and a shared commitment to justice," Garcia Harfach said in a statement.

A video released by authorities showed officers carrying out multiple raids across Mexico on July 21.

Cartels in many parts of Mexico have expanded into kidnapping and extortion to increase their income, demanding money from residents and business owners and threatening to kidnap or kill them if they refuse.

Last July, a Mexican fisheries industry leader who complained of drug cartel extortion and illegal fishing was shot to death in the northern border state of Baja California. The killing in the port city of Ensenada came just hours after Pérez complained of widespread competition from illegal fishing.

Ordinary citizens are also targeted with extortion. Last January, a cartel in the embattled central Mexico state of Michoacan set up its own makeshift internet antennas and told locals they had to pay to use its Wi-Fi service or they would be killed, prosecutors said. Dubbed "narco-antennas" by local media, the cartel's system involved internet antennas set up in various towns built with stolen equipment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.