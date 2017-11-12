MeToo movement hits the streets in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD -- Survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual abuse will join a #MeToo march and rally on Sunday in Hollywood, organizers said, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The demonstration was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue with a march to the CNN Building on Sunset Boulevard, where a press conference was expected to be held at noon local time.

The Hollywood sexual harassment scandal has put a spotlight on the hashtag #MeToo movement on social media.

The hashtag started about ten years ago as a way to provide support for young victims of sexual assault.

Amid recent allegations in Hollywood against Harvey Weinstein, as well as others including Kevin Spacey, the movement has grown exponentially on social media.

"For every Harvey Weinstein, there's a hundred more men in the neighborhood who are doing the exact same thing," #MeToo founder Tarana Burke said. "The conversation around harassment in Hollywood will broaden to include other industries if we force it to."