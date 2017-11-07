Report: Kevin Spacey has gone "MIA" after sexual assault allegations

Kevin Spacey has gone silent on some of his closest friends following allegations of sexual misconduct, a source tells ET.

After actor Anthony Rapp claimed to BuzzFeed that the "House of Cards" star had acted inappropriately towards him when he was 14 years old, others have also accused the 58-year-old star of misconduct. Through his lawyer, Spacey has denied the allegations.

"He has not been communicating with people in his inner circle since," our source says. "He's been MIA, even from those closest to him. He realizes how terrible this is and he knows the chances of him getting good work in this town again are very slim."

Meanwhile, TriStar Pictures has pulled Spacey's film, "All the Money in the World", from its closing slot at AFI Fest on Nov. 16.

"'All the Money in the World' is a superb film and more than worthy of its place of honor in the AFI Fest," the company said in a statement to ET on Monday. "But given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn."

The statement continued with an explanation of why the movie would still open in theaters as scheduled on Dec. 22.

"A film is not the work of one person," the statement continues. "There are over 800 other actors, writers, artists, craftspeople and crew who worked tirelessly and ethically on this film, some for years, including one of cinema's master directors. It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film."

The news comes after "House of Cards"' production company, Media Rights Capital, announced that Spacey had been suspended from the series, while broadcaster Netflix confirmed they would, "not be involved with any further production of /House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey."

On Thursday, Spacey's rep at the time announced that the actor was now taking time for "evaluation and treatment."

