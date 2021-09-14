Met Gala: Craziest looks of all time
When it comes to fashion, no runway, boutique or competition reality show can beat the looks that celebrities sport during the Met Gala, that annual couture fete run by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
In fact, some stars don't stop with one look. Take rapper Lil Nas X, who attended the 2021 Met Gala wearing not just one look ...
A golden reveal
Under the giant cloak, Lil Nax X wears a gold suit of armor.
But he wasn't finished ...
Lil Nas X: The final reveal
The rapper ended his 2021 Met Gala runway performance with this golden look.
The designer: Versace.
Grimes
The singer game prepared for battle for the 2021 Met Gala.
She sported not only a gown, but also a sword.
Dan Levy
Here's the map-covered look that Canadian actor Dan Levy wore to the 2021 Met Gala.
The designer: Loewe's Jonathan Anderson.
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams attended the 2021 Met Gala as well.
The designer: Thom Browne.
Kim Petras
The German singer-songwriter saddled up and rode out to the 2021 Met Gala.
The designer: Collina Strada.
Iman
The supermodel wore a jumpsuit with tiered hoops and matching headpiece to the 2021 gala.
The designer: Gucci.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker caught fire in 2015.
That's Andy Cohen looking on.
Cardi B, 2018
The rapper and her then-baby bump make the scene in a little beaded frock by Moschino.
Katy Perry, 2018
The pop star and "American Idol" judge shows off her wingspan.
Jennifer Lopez, 2015
The "World of Dance" multi-media mogul goes commando.
Lena Dunham, 2018
The "Girls" creator kicks it back to the 1600s in a golden Ronald van der Kemp gown.
Rihanna, 2018
The singer's got a pope hat, and she's gonna work it.
Lady Gaga, 2015
The Oscar-winning singer does her best Medusa in Balenciaga.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, 2016
Yes, it's true: After a couple of years, married couples really do start dressing alike.
Katy Perry, 2016
Authorities have confirmed that the "Roar" singer is somewhere underneath that beehive.
Brie Larson, 2014
Aye-aye, captain, this Prada pantsuit is a marvel.
Madonna, 2018
It's a nice day for a black wedding.
Rihanna, 2017
If you ever find yourself swarmed by floral doilies, just do as Rihanna does, and keep walking, head up.
Donald Glover, 2018
Two words: Illuminati confirmed.
Lupita Nyong'o, 2014
Sometimes, as with the Star Wars franchise star's flapper dress, a crazy look is also crazy awesome.
Priyanka Chopra, 2017
If the question is: Can you wear a trench coat to the Met Gala, then the answer is: Yes, as long as it's the right trench coat.
Chrissy Teigen, 2017
Never get into a snowball fight before leaving for the red carpet.
Rihanna, 2015
The train on this Guo Pei gown is "insane," as Rihanna put it, but the look is crazy influential: This is the dress that raised the already-high Met Gala fashion bar.
Lily Aldridge, 2017
The supermodel proves you don't need pants (or socks, hose, or almost any other item of clothing) if you have really tall boots.
Shailene Woodley, 2018
The "Divergent" franchise star is ready for battle. Or to board her spaceship. Or something.
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, 2017
Fashion should always be fun, fun, fun!
Tom Brady, 2018
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback's wife, Gisele Bundchen, doesn't care if her back is to the cameras. She just wants an eyeful of Brady's tuxedo-jacket-and-turtleneck combo. So. So. Groovy.
Janelle Monae, 2018
The singer-actress looks bold and beautiful in Marc Jacobs.
Frances McDormand, 2018
The two-time Oscar-winning actress strikes a pose with the help of an awesome Philip Treacy headpiece.
Katy Perry, 2017
One of these years, it'd be nice if Perry would put a little effort into her Met Gala looks ...
Lily Collins, 2018
You decide: the "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" actress, or the George Lucas-era "Star Wars" prequel's Padmé Amidala?
Cara Delevingne, 2017
Robots are so lifelike these days!
Cynthia Erivo, 2018
The Tony- and Grammy-winner goes bold with brow art.
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2018
The "Sex and the City" icon does it again — and Bravo's Andy Cohen still has no words.
Madonna, 2017
The pop diva takes camo upscale.
Greta Gerwig, 2018
For far too long, the Met Gala ignored the fashion contributions of the Plymouth Rock pilgrims. Then came the "Lady Bird" filmmaker.
Zendaya, 2018
Did we miss the episode where the singer-actress joined "Game of Thrones"??
Lana del Rey and Jared Leto, 2018
We have no words.
Beyoncé, 2013
All hail those boots.
Miley Cyrus, 2015
Proper ventilation is very important on the red carpet.
Anne Heche, 2004
Met Gala fashion wasn't too crazy in the aughts. Mostly.
Cara Delevingne, 2018
The actress/model wears Dior — and pink hair.
Erykah Badu, 2014
Sometimes you've just got to have a big hat. Done and done.
Solange Knowles, 2018
The singer is lit in Iris van Herpen.
Rita Ora, 2017
Who says Christmas comes but once a year? The singer is wrapped up, and ready to go under the tree.
Florence Welch, 2012
The Florence and the Machine singer gives the Met Gala game a whirl.
Ginnifer Goodwin, 2013
Punk was theme of this year's Met Gala — and someone definitely got the memo.
Amber Heard, 2018
Funny, we don't recall the Statue of Liberty being on the arrivals list ...
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams, 2017
The model-designer and her "Happy" husband are always prepared for floods.
Katy Perry, 2015
By Katy Perry standards, this get-up is pretty normal — until you consider her main accessory: a faux can of spray paint.
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2006
When Anglomania's the theme, the tartan comes out of Parker's closet.
Anna Dello Russo, 2011
The fashion-magazine editor is something of an egghead, obviously.
Hamish Bowles, 2004
Even at the Met Gala, some men don't dare mess with the tuxedo. But not this fashion journalist.