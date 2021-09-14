Live

Watch CBSN Live

Met Gala: Craziest looks of all time

/ CBS NEWS

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, no runway, boutique or competition reality show can beat the looks that celebrities sport during the Met Gala, that annual couture fete run by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

In fact, some stars don't stop with one look. Take rapper Lil Nas X, who attended the 2021 Met Gala wearing not just one look ...

A golden reveal

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage / Getty Images

Under the giant cloak, Lil Nax X wears a gold suit of armor.

But he wasn't finished ...

Lil Nas X: The final reveal

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

The rapper ended his 2021 Met Gala runway performance with this golden look.

The designer: Versace.

Grimes

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The singer game prepared for battle for the 2021 Met Gala.

She sported not only a gown, but also a sword.

Dan Levy

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Here's the map-covered look that Canadian actor Dan Levy wore to the 2021 Met Gala.

The designer: Loewe's Jonathan Anderson.

Maisie Williams

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet
Getty Images

Maisie Williams attended the 2021 Met Gala as well.

The designer: Thom Browne.

Kim Petras

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The German singer-songwriter saddled up and rode out to the 2021 Met Gala.

The designer: Collina Strada.

Iman

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

The supermodel wore a jumpsuit with tiered hoops and matching headpiece to the 2021 gala.

The designer: Gucci.

Sarah Jessica Parker

crazy-met_sjp-2015
Andrew H. Walker / Variety via Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker caught fire in 2015.

That's Andy Cohen looking on.

 

Cardi B, 2018

crazy-met_cardi-b-2018
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

The rapper and her then-baby bump make the scene in a little beaded frock by Moschino.

Katy Perry, 2018

crazy-met_katy-perry-2018
Noam Galai/New York Magazine via Getty Images

The pop star and "American Idol" judge shows off her wingspan.

Jennifer Lopez, 2015

crazy-met_jennifer-lopez-2015
Andrew H. Walker / Variety via Getty Images

The "World of Dance" multi-media mogul goes commando.

Lena Dunham, 2018

crazy-met_lena-dunham-2018
Theo Wargo / Huffington Post via Getty Images

The "Girls" creator kicks it back to the 1600s in a golden Ronald van der Kemp gown.

Rihanna, 2018

crazy-met_rihanna-2018
Noam Galai / New York Magazine via Getty Images

The singer's got a pope hat, and she's gonna work it.

Lady Gaga, 2015

crazy-met_lady-gaga
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The Oscar-winning singer does her best Medusa in Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, 2016

"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala
Mike Coppola / People.com via Getty Images

Yes, it's true: After a couple of years, married couples really do start dressing alike.

Katy Perry, 2016

crazy-met_katy-perry-2016
Neilson Barnard / Huffington Post via Getty Images

Authorities have confirmed that the "Roar" singer is somewhere underneath that beehive.

Brie Larson, 2014

crazy-met-brie-larson-2014.jpg
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Aye-aye, captain, this Prada pantsuit is a marvel.

Madonna, 2018

crazy-met_madonna-2018
John Lamparski / Getty Images

It's a nice day for a black wedding.

Rihanna, 2017

crazy-met_rihanna-2017
Mike Coppola / People.com via Getty Images

If you ever find yourself swarmed by floral doilies, just do as Rihanna does, and keep walking, head up.

Donald Glover, 2018

crazy-met_donald-glover-2018
Theo Wargo / Huffington Post via Getty Images

Two words: Illuminati confirmed.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2014

crazy-met-lupita-nyongo.jpg
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Sometimes, as with the Star Wars franchise star's flapper dress, a crazy look is also crazy awesome.

Priyanka Chopra, 2017

crazy-met_priyanka-chopra
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

If the question is: Can you wear a trench coat to the Met Gala, then the answer is: Yes, as long as it's the right trench coat.

Chrissy Teigen, 2017

crazy-met_chrissy-teigen.jpg
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Never get into a snowball fight before leaving for the red carpet.

Rihanna, 2015

crazy-met_rihanna-2015
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The train on this Guo Pei gown is "insane," as Rihanna put it, but the look is crazy influential: This is the dress that raised the already-high Met Gala fashion bar.

Lily Aldridge, 2017

crazy-met_lily aldridge-2017
Theo Wargo / Us Weekly via Getty Images

The supermodel proves you don't need pants (or socks, hose, or almost any other item of clothing) if you have really tall boots.

Shailene Woodley, 2018

crazy-met-shailene-woodley.jpg
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The "Divergent" franchise star is ready for battle. Or to board her spaceship. Or something.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, 2017

crazy-met_olsens-2017
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Fashion should always be fun, fun, fun!

Tom Brady, 2018

crazy-met-tom-brady.jpg
John Lamparski / Getty Images

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback's wife, Gisele Bundchen, doesn't care if her back is to the cameras. She just wants an eyeful of Brady's tuxedo-jacket-and-turtleneck combo. So. So. Groovy.

Janelle Monae, 2018

crazy-met-janelle-monae.jpg
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The singer-actress looks bold and beautiful in Marc Jacobs.

Frances McDormand, 2018

crazy-met-frances-mcdormand-2018.jpg
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The two-time Oscar-winning actress strikes a pose with the help of an awesome Philip Treacy headpiece.

Katy Perry, 2017

crazy-met_katy-perry-2017
Mike Coppola / People.com via Getty Images

One of these years, it'd be nice if Perry would put a little effort into her Met Gala looks ...

Lily Collins, 2018

crazy-met_lily-collins
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

You decide: the "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" actress, or the George Lucas-era "Star Wars" prequel's Padmé Amidala?

Cara Delevingne, 2017

crazy-met-cara-delevingne-2017.jpg
John Lamparski / Getty Images

Robots are so lifelike these days!

Cynthia Erivo, 2018

crazy-met_cynthia-erivo
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The Tony- and Grammy-winner goes bold with brow art.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2018

crazy-met_sjp-2018
Noam Galai / New York Magazine via Getty Images

The "Sex and the City" icon does it again — and Bravo's Andy Cohen still has no words.

Madonna, 2017

crazy-met_madonna-2017
Mike Coppola / People.com via Getty Images

The pop diva takes camo upscale.

Greta Gerwig, 2018

crazy-met-greta-gerwig.jpg
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

For far too long, the Met Gala ignored the fashion contributions of the Plymouth Rock pilgrims. Then came the "Lady Bird" filmmaker.

Zendaya, 2018

crazy-met-zendaya.jpg
Sky Cinema / Shutterstock

Did we miss the episode where the singer-actress joined "Game of Thrones"??

Lana del Rey and Jared Leto, 2018

crazy-met_del-rey-leto
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

We have no words.

Beyoncé, 2013

crazy-met_beyonce
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

All hail those boots.

Miley Cyrus, 2015

crazy-met-miley-cyrus-2015.jpg
John Lamparski / Getty Images

Proper ventilation is very important on the red carpet.

Anne Heche, 2004

crazy-met-anne-heche.jpg
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Met Gala fashion wasn't too crazy in the aughts. Mostly.

Cara Delevingne, 2018

crazy-met-cara-delevingne-2018.jpg
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The actress/model wears Dior — and pink hair.

Erykah Badu, 2014

crazy-met-erykah-badu.jpg
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Sometimes you've just got to have a big hat. Done and done.

Solange Knowles, 2018

crazy-met-solange-knowles.jpg
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The singer is lit in Iris van Herpen.

Rita Ora, 2017

crazy-met_rita-ora
Dia Dipasupil / Entertainment Weekly via Getty Images

Who says Christmas comes but once a year? The singer is wrapped up, and ready to go under the tree.

Florence Welch, 2012

crazy-met-florence-welch.jpg
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The Florence and the Machine singer gives the Met Gala game a whirl.

Ginnifer Goodwin, 2013

crazy-met-ginnifer-goodwin.jpg
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Punk was theme of this year's Met Gala — and someone definitely got the memo.

Amber Heard, 2018

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA
Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images

Funny, we don't recall the Statue of Liberty being on the arrivals list ...

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams, 2017

crazy-met-helen-pharrell-2017.jpg
Sky Cinema / Shutterstock

The model-designer and her "Happy" husband are always prepared for floods.

Katy Perry, 2015

crazy-met-katy-perry-2015.jpg
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

By Katy Perry standards, this get-up is pretty normal — until you consider her main accessory: a faux can of spray paint.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2006

crazy-met-sjp-2006.jpg
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

When Anglomania's the theme, the tartan comes out of Parker's closet.

Anna Dello Russo, 2011

crazy-met-anna-dello-russo.jpg
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The fashion-magazine editor is something of an egghead, obviously.

Hamish Bowles, 2004

crazy-met-hamish-bowles.jpg
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Even at the Met Gala, some men don't dare mess with the tuxedo. But not this fashion journalist.

First published on April 26, 2019 / 4:42 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.