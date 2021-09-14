Met Gala: Craziest looks of all time





Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images When it comes to fashion, no runway, boutique or competition reality show can beat the looks that celebrities sport during the Met Gala, that annual couture fete run by Vogue editor Anna Wintour. In fact, some stars don't stop with one look. Take rapper Lil Nas X, who attended the 2021 Met Gala wearing not just one look ...

A golden reveal John Shearer/WireImage / Getty Images Under the giant cloak, Lil Nax X wears a gold suit of armor. But he wasn't finished ...

Lil Nas X: The final reveal Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images The rapper ended his 2021 Met Gala runway performance with this golden look. The designer: Versace.

Grimes Theo Wargo / Getty Images The singer game prepared for battle for the 2021 Met Gala. She sported not only a gown, but also a sword.

Dan Levy Theo Wargo / Getty Images Here's the map-covered look that Canadian actor Dan Levy wore to the 2021 Met Gala. The designer: Loewe's Jonathan Anderson.

Maisie Williams Getty Images Maisie Williams attended the 2021 Met Gala as well. The designer: Thom Browne.

Kim Petras Mike Coppola / Getty Images The German singer-songwriter saddled up and rode out to the 2021 Met Gala. The designer: Collina Strada.

Iman Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images The supermodel wore a jumpsuit with tiered hoops and matching headpiece to the 2021 gala. The designer: Gucci.

Sarah Jessica Parker Andrew H. Walker / Variety via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker caught fire in 2015. That's Andy Cohen looking on.

Cardi B, 2018 Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images The rapper and her then-baby bump make the scene in a little beaded frock by Moschino.

Katy Perry, 2018 Noam Galai/New York Magazine via Getty Images The pop star and "American Idol" judge shows off her wingspan.

Jennifer Lopez, 2015 Andrew H. Walker / Variety via Getty Images The "World of Dance" multi-media mogul goes commando.

Lena Dunham, 2018 Theo Wargo / Huffington Post via Getty Images The "Girls" creator kicks it back to the 1600s in a golden Ronald van der Kemp gown.

Rihanna, 2018 Noam Galai / New York Magazine via Getty Images The singer's got a pope hat, and she's gonna work it.

Lady Gaga, 2015 Mike Coppola / Getty Images The Oscar-winning singer does her best Medusa in Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, 2016 Mike Coppola / People.com via Getty Images Yes, it's true: After a couple of years, married couples really do start dressing alike.

Katy Perry, 2016 Neilson Barnard / Huffington Post via Getty Images Authorities have confirmed that the "Roar" singer is somewhere underneath that beehive.

Brie Larson, 2014 Larry Busacca / Getty Images Aye-aye, captain, this Prada pantsuit is a marvel.

Madonna, 2018 John Lamparski / Getty Images It's a nice day for a black wedding.

Rihanna, 2017 Mike Coppola / People.com via Getty Images If you ever find yourself swarmed by floral doilies, just do as Rihanna does, and keep walking, head up.

Donald Glover, 2018 Theo Wargo / Huffington Post via Getty Images Two words: Illuminati confirmed.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2014 Larry Busacca / Getty Images Sometimes, as with the Star Wars franchise star's flapper dress, a crazy look is also crazy awesome.

Priyanka Chopra, 2017 Neilson Barnard / Getty Images If the question is: Can you wear a trench coat to the Met Gala, then the answer is: Yes, as long as it's the right trench coat.

Chrissy Teigen, 2017 Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Never get into a snowball fight before leaving for the red carpet.

Rihanna, 2015 Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images The train on this Guo Pei gown is "insane," as Rihanna put it, but the look is crazy influential: This is the dress that raised the already-high Met Gala fashion bar.

Lily Aldridge, 2017 Theo Wargo / Us Weekly via Getty Images The supermodel proves you don't need pants (or socks, hose, or almost any other item of clothing) if you have really tall boots.

Shailene Woodley, 2018 Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images The "Divergent" franchise star is ready for battle. Or to board her spaceship. Or something.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, 2017 Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Fashion should always be fun, fun, fun!

Tom Brady, 2018 John Lamparski / Getty Images The Super Bowl-winning quarterback's wife, Gisele Bundchen, doesn't care if her back is to the cameras. She just wants an eyeful of Brady's tuxedo-jacket-and-turtleneck combo. So. So. Groovy.

Janelle Monae, 2018 Neilson Barnard / Getty Images The singer-actress looks bold and beautiful in Marc Jacobs.

Frances McDormand, 2018 Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images The two-time Oscar-winning actress strikes a pose with the help of an awesome Philip Treacy headpiece.

Katy Perry, 2017 Mike Coppola / People.com via Getty Images One of these years, it'd be nice if Perry would put a little effort into her Met Gala looks ...

Lily Collins, 2018 Jason Kempin / Getty Images You decide: the "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" actress, or the George Lucas-era "Star Wars" prequel's Padmé Amidala?

Cara Delevingne, 2017 John Lamparski / Getty Images Robots are so lifelike these days!

Cynthia Erivo, 2018 Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images The Tony- and Grammy-winner goes bold with brow art.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2018 Noam Galai / New York Magazine via Getty Images The "Sex and the City" icon does it again — and Bravo's Andy Cohen still has no words.

Madonna, 2017 Mike Coppola / People.com via Getty Images The pop diva takes camo upscale.

Greta Gerwig, 2018 Neilson Barnard / Getty Images For far too long, the Met Gala ignored the fashion contributions of the Plymouth Rock pilgrims. Then came the "Lady Bird" filmmaker.

Zendaya, 2018 Sky Cinema / Shutterstock Did we miss the episode where the singer-actress joined "Game of Thrones"??

Lana del Rey and Jared Leto, 2018 Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images We have no words.

Beyoncé, 2013 Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images All hail those boots.

Miley Cyrus, 2015 John Lamparski / Getty Images Proper ventilation is very important on the red carpet.

Anne Heche, 2004 Evan Agostini / Getty Images Met Gala fashion wasn't too crazy in the aughts. Mostly.

Cara Delevingne, 2018 Neilson Barnard / Getty Images The actress/model wears Dior — and pink hair.

Erykah Badu, 2014 Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Sometimes you've just got to have a big hat. Done and done.

Solange Knowles, 2018 Jason Kempin / Getty Images The singer is lit in Iris van Herpen.

Rita Ora, 2017 Dia Dipasupil / Entertainment Weekly via Getty Images Who says Christmas comes but once a year? The singer is wrapped up, and ready to go under the tree.

Florence Welch, 2012 Larry Busacca / Getty Images The Florence and the Machine singer gives the Met Gala game a whirl.

Ginnifer Goodwin, 2013 Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Punk was theme of this year's Met Gala — and someone definitely got the memo.

Amber Heard, 2018 Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images Funny, we don't recall the Statue of Liberty being on the arrivals list ...

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams, 2017 Sky Cinema / Shutterstock The model-designer and her "Happy" husband are always prepared for floods.

Katy Perry, 2015 Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images By Katy Perry standards, this get-up is pretty normal — until you consider her main accessory: a faux can of spray paint.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2006 Evan Agostini / Getty Images When Anglomania's the theme, the tartan comes out of Parker's closet.

Anna Dello Russo, 2011 Larry Busacca / Getty Images The fashion-magazine editor is something of an egghead, obviously.