25 officers injured in Memphis after U.S. Marshals fatally shoot black man

Violent protests erupted in Memphis after U.S. Marshals fatally shot a 20-year-old black man on Wednesday night. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating the incident and identified the man killed as Brandon Webber, who was a resident of Shelby County.

Officers with a U.S. Marshals task force came in contact with Webber, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, as he was getting into a vehicle on Wednesday, CBS Memphis affiliate WREG reported.

Authorities said Webber rammed his vehicle into the officer's cruisers multiple times as they attempted a traffic stop, before he jumped out with an unidentified weapon. The officers opened fire, killing Webber.

Crowds of angry protesters gathered in the streets of Frayser. Some people threw rocks at officers and patrol vehicles, and police arrived in riot gear. Authorities said 25 officers were injured in the violence. Six officers were treated at local hospitals, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

"I want to thank the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for their assistance, the Governor and Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Fire, and my staff and directors who worked overnight to serve this city," Strickland said.

Just saw 2 guys smash a police car with a chair. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Am5dcL2V5i — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 13, 2019

Webber was a 2017 graduate of Central High School in Shelby County. He was planning on returning to the University of Memphis in August and was the father of two children, with a third expected to be born this summer, his father, Sonny Webber, told the Associated Press.