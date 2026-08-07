Memphis Grizzlies player Brandon Clarke died from effects of heroin and cocaine, officials say

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died in May from the effects of heroin and cocaine, authorities said Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said the 29-year-old basketball player's death was accidental.

Clarke was found dead inside a home near Los Angeles on May 11. A person familiar with the terms of the investigation told The Associated Press after the Grizzlies announced Clarke's passing that drug paraphernalia was found at the residence. The person had spoken on condition of anonymity because those details had not been released publicly.

Clarke was under contract to be with the Grizzlies through the 2026-27 season.

About six weeks before he died, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas on charges of speeding, reckless driving and possessing a controlled substance.

Clarke was driving a new Corvette over 100 mph when he was pulled over, officials said. Bodycam video of the incident was obtained by CBS News in July. Officers searched Clarke's car and found several large bags of clear capsules containing a green powdery substance, according to a police report.

While handcuffed in the back of the police vehicle, Clarke in the video told officers: "It's just kratom," which is a herbal extract. Kratom has been used for centuries and has been known to help manage pain. But in its new manufactured form, skeptics call kratom "gas station heroin" because it can be highly addictive.

Clarke was with Memphis for all seven of his pro seasons after finishing his college career at Gonzaga.

He spent much of the last three years injured. He tore his Achilles tendon in 2023 and underwent two procedures on his right knee in 2025. This past season, he missed games with a strained right calf and the team had said he was out for the season.