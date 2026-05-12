Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies dies at age 29

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has died at the age of 29, the team announced Tuesday.

The team didn't immediately provide details about the circumstances surrounding Clarke's death.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke," the team said in a statement posted to social media. "Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten."

Clarke last played for the Grizzlies in December. He had been injured with a calf injury, according to his profile on the NBA website. The Grizzlies said in March that he would miss the rest of the season as his rehab continued.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots during an NBA game against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 20, 2025. Brandon Dill / AP

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon's family, friends and the Grizzlies organization."

Clarke was a first round pick out of Gonzaga in 2019. He averaged 10.2 points over his NBA career.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.