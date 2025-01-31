Melissa Rivers talks about losing her home in L.A. fires and providing resources for survivors

Melissa Rivers on losing her home in L.A. area wildfires and how she's helping other victims

The Los Angeles County wildfires killed at least 29 people and destroyed more than 16,000 homes and other structures.

TV host, actor and producer Melissa Rivers is among those who lost their homes, but she said she was able to take a few sentimental items when she left.

"Especially where I was in the Palisades, I thought I would be back," Rivers told "CBS Mornings." "You really do not process ... and we could see flames, but you're like 'Oh, it's never going to get to us.'"

The flames eventually reached her block. Rivers said she's just starting to accept the reality, saying, "it's very surreal."

As she processes the loss, Rivers said that emotionally, she skipped grief and went straight to anger.

"It's not a specific anger, it's just this rage of what happened."

The tragedy, Rivers said, is not the first for her and her family. Her mother, legendary comedian and TV host Joan Rivers, died in 2014, and her father, producer Edgar Rosenberg, died in 1987.

"Sadly, this is the third time something like this has happened to me in my life where I've gone to sleep with my life one way and woke up with another. I had my dad, who died by suicide. I had my mom, which we all know, and now this."

Providing resources for other wildfire victims

In her own time of need, the actor is helping others. Rivers is also board co-chair of Didi Hirsch, a nonprofit providing mental health resources.

Didi Hirsch CEO Lyn Morris said wildfire victims said they need emotional and mental health support in the wake of the wildfires.

"The demand for mental health services is going to be longterm, and it's going to be happening for a very long time for people dealing with this grief and loss and trauma," Morris said.

The nonprofit has a crisis line, which is available 24/7 to help people in emotional distress, and has also focused on the first responders battling the fires.

"What we're hearing from them is that they have seen a tremendous amount of trauma and have been in the thick of it … so although they're heroes and we're happy to have them helping everyone, they're also human beings and they need help too," Morris said.

Rivers said in addition to helping in shelters and offering counseling, Didi Hirsch's teen line, which has been providing young people with mental health support through the aftermath of the wildfires, has been crucial.

"Most importantly, we also have a teen line and that has been incredible," Rivers said. "People think they're kids are OK … they're not. Our teen line, which is peer-to-peer, has been alarmingly busy."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).