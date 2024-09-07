Missing Oregon nurse's remains found after 3-day search, neighbor arrested, police say

The remains of a missing Oregon nurse were found after a three-day search and her neighbor was arrested, Beaverton Police said in a social media post.

Oregon nurse's Melissa Jubane remains were found after 3-day search Beaverton Police Department

When Melissa Jubane, 32, didn't report for her morning shift at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland earlier this week, her coworkers, friends and neighbors were concerned as that behavior was unusual for the dedicated nurse.

They called the police on Sept. 4 at 10:18 a.m. and requested a welfare check. Beaverton officers said they arrived at Jubane's apartment in the Portland suburb shortly afterward.

Authorities searched the complex and ran searches of her bank and credit cards but Jubane was nowhere to be found. Her phone appeared to be turned off, police said, and attempts to reach her throughout the day were fruitless.

Police entered her information in the national missing person's database. After an intense three-day investigation, police said, they determined 27-year-old Bryce Johnathan Schubert was involved in her disappearance. Schubert lives in Beaverton and is Jubane's neighbor in their apartment complex.

Police said they arrested Schubert and charged him with murder.

According to online records Schubert is being held in Washington County, Oregon jail on 2nd-degree murder charges. Police did not provide further details on Schubert's involvement in Jubane's death.

Jubane's remains have been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.