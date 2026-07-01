Democratic socialist Melat Kiros projected to topple longtime Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette in primary

Challenger Melat Kiros, a democratic socialist, is the projected winner of the Democratic primary in Colorado's First Congressional District. The upset win for Kiros means the district, which covers Denver, will be represented by someone other than Rep. Diana DeGette for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Melat Kiros participated in a League of Women Voters Congressional District 1 candidate forum at Montview Presbyterian Church on May 28, 2026, in Denver. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Kiros, 29, has never run for a political office before. As of 10 p.m. MT, Kiros had 49.3% of the vote, incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette had 43.5% of the vote and University of Colorado Regent Wanda James had 7.2% of the vote.

During the election cycle, Kiros told CBS Colorado she decided to run for office in part because she says she's "seen polling that Denverites are more in favor of socialism than they are to capitalism." She made references to a September 2025 survey by the Colorado Polling Institute of hundreds of Denver voters. Of those surveyed, 52% said they favored socialism, and 48% said they favored capitalism. That same study found 39% held an unfavorable view of socialism, versus 47% with an unfavorable view of capitalism.

"I think it's because we're seeing that the way we've organized our government is really only giving returns to the rich and the powerful because they're the ones with the means to influence it in the way that they want to see it, whereas working people do not," she said.

On her campaign website, Kiros touts her support from the Democratic Socialists of America and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Kiros' success in the primary might not be a big surprise to those who followed the Democratic assemblies earlier this year. The assemblies are one way for the party to decide who makes it onto the primary ballot. Kiros received 646 delegate votes — 63% of the total — to DeGette's 336, or 32% at the Denver Democratic Assembly in March.

After the assemblies, longtime Colorado Democratic strategist Mike Dino told CBS Colorado that DeGette's name recognition and congressional seniority were significant advantages in the race, but that her poor showing caught him off guard.

"I was surprised that the congresswoman almost missed getting on the ballot and didn't have, necessarily, a backup plan with signatures," he said, referring to the number of delegate votes required to secure a spot on the ballot. Barring the necessary votes, candidates need signatures from voters to make it onto the ballot. "It clearly showed that Melat Kiros was underestimated, but was well-organized, and that's a combination for an upset."

Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 1st Congressional District, on April 9, 2026, in Denver. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

DeGette, who is a member of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, is the longest-serving member of Colorado's congressional delegation. In 15 elections, she only faced a primary challenger five different times.

Kiros will now advance to face Republican Christy Peterson in the general election, which takes place on Nov. 3. Peterson ran unopposed.