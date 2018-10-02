Melania Trump meets over tea with Ghana's first lady, visits baby clinic

First lady Melania Trump met over tea with Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo after arriving in the West African nation on Tuesday to open her first extended solo international tour. It's also her first visit to Africa.

A spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump said the first ladies exchanged gifts: a White House tray in a signed leather case for Akufo-Addo and Kente cloth and traditional artifacts for Mrs. Trump.

The first ladies met privately at Ghana's presidential palace, the Jubilee House after meeting for the first time at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York last week. Mrs. Trump is on a five-day tour with planned stops in Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

Carlo Allegri / REUTERS

Earlier Tuesday she visited a baby clinic in Ghana to highlight her interest in child welfare. She toured wings of the hospital where she saw small children being weighed as part of a monthly check-up and later distributed gifts of teddy bears wrapped in baby blankets with the slogan "Be Best" from her initiative to promote awareness of childhood well-being.