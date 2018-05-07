First lady Melania Trump announces initiatives on children's well-being -- live stream

Melania Trump is announcing her initiatives as first lady on Monday in a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House. Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says the focus will be on the overall well-being of children, which Mrs. Trump has spoken about since becoming first lady. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president is slated to join the first lady's event.

Grisham adds that the first lady will concentrate on the range of issues children face growing up and will not tailor the initiative to a single topic.

The first lady tweeted on Sunday ahead of her announcement, saying "Tomorrow is the day! Very excited to announce my initiatives."

Tomorrow is the day! Very excited to announce my initiatives. Tune in live at the @WhiteHouse at 3 PM! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 6, 2018

Mrs. Trump has a 12-year-old son, Barron, and has expressed her interest in children through numerous visits to hospitals and schools. She recently turned the Blue Room at the White House into a mock classroom and invited middle school students to share their hopes and dreams with her.

During the 2016 campaign and over the course of her husband's presidency, she's already championed combatting cyber bullying as one of her first platforms as first lady. She's also brought focus to the deadly impacts of opioid addiction on young children and infants, and in a speech before the United Nations last year, she called on world leaders to "step up" to improve the lives of children.