Buckingham Palace issues first statement since Harry and Meghan interview

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday issued its first statement since Prince Harry and Meghan's shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey. In it, Queen Elizabeth says, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. "Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

While the interview aired in the U.S. on Sunday, it was not broadcast until Monday night in Britain.

Meghan said in the interview that there were "several conversations" among the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be. Oprah confirmed to "CBS This Morning" that Harry said those conversations did not involve Queen Elizabeth or her husband, Prince Philip.

