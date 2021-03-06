Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Their relationship in pictures

Live

In March 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday. March 7, on CBS. The royal pair broke with generations of tradition when they stepped away from "The Firm," as the British monarchy is informally known, and announced they would forge their own professional paths across the pond.

Since their first public outing as a couple, Meghan and Harry have steadily made headlines, and not just for their very public wedding in 2018. Here's a look at their most memorable moments so far — and some of the decisions that set them apart from typical royals.

An early outing

Invictus Games 2017
Danny Lawson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were a couple in 2016. Here, they watch Wheelchair Tennis at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. 

Sealed in wax

Britain Tussauds Royals
Frank Augstein/AP

On November 27, 2017, the royal family announced that Prince Harry would marry Markle in the spring of 2018. Britain reacted accordingly. Here, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on display as wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, May 9, 2018.

Ready the royal tchotchkes

sunday-morning-in-london-harry-and-meghan-tea-cups-620.jpg
CBS News

Britain, and the world, got ready for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle with a slew of collectibles, plastering their faces on mugs and other objects.

Royal titles as gifts

BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
Owen Humphreys/AFP/Getty Images

Ahead of their wedding, Queen Elizabeth II bestowed new titles upon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

They quickly made it clear that they would break from royal tradition in many ways; instead of mainly using children from the royal family as bridesmaids and page boys, the couple said those roles would be filled by the children of Meghan and Harry's closest friends. 

Breaking new ground

PrinceHarryMarriesMs.MeghanMarkle-Windsor Castle
WPA Pool/Getty Images

In marrying Harry, Meghan became the first woman of mixed-race heritage to join the royal family. Here, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his new wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave from the West Door of St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Keeping some tradition

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING
Steve Parsons/Getty Images

In preparation for the wedding, in March 2018, Meghan was baptised and confirmed into the Church of England at St. James's Palace. Although Markle was divorced, the Anglican Church has permitted marriage to divorcees since 2002.

Getting social

Britain Royals
AP

During their first official visit to Scotland, the couple stopped at the Social Bite, an Edinburgh cafe that supports the homeless, on February 13, 2018.

Breaking another tradition

HM The Queen Attends Trooping The Colour
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This off-the-shoulder dress made news on June 9, 2018, when Harry and Meghan attended the annual Trooping The Colour celebration on the Mall in London. 

According to some British outlets, such a "revealing" look is technically a no-no for royals.

Everybody on the balcony

Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This shot marks Meghan's second appearance on the storied balcony at Buckingham Palace. The occasion: the centenary of the Royal Air Force on July 10, 2018 in London. Cramming onto the balcony along with them were Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who, technically, was on maternity leave.

First visit to Ireland

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet Walter Cullen, 3, during their visit to Dublin, Ireland on July 11, 2018.

Pulling back?

Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding
Joe Giddens/Getty Images

In August 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the wedding of Harry's childhood friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, and Daisy Jenks. 

Around that time, stress from relentless press coverage reportedly spurred the royal couple to pull back somewhat from the spotlight.

Greeting a cast

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale
Dan Charity/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry meet the cast and crew of "Hamilton" backstage after the gala performance at Victoria Palace Theatre on August 29, 2018, in London.

Meeting some kids

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images

Two days after they announced Meghan's first pregnancy, Meghan and Harry made this public appearance. Two children present the Prince and Duchess with local flowers at the Taronga Zoo on October 16, 2018, in Sydney, Australia. They received their first baby gifts while there.

Overseas travel

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan greet members of the public on October 18, 2018, in Melbourne, Australia. During their tour of the country, they stayed in a Victorian regency manor, built in sandstone.

The baby bump is here

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 7
Getty Images

Meghan is seen holding her baby bump while she and Harry walk along a wharf in Kingfisher Bay on October 22, 2018, in Fraser Island, Australia. 

Eggs and chicks

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4
Getty Images

Harry and Meghan visit the National Kiwi Hatchery at Rainbow Springs on October 31, 2018, in Rotorua, New Zealand. Perhaps fittingly, they met some newly hatched chicks.

Back home in London

The Queen Attends A Service At Westminster Abbey Marking The Centenary Of WW1 Armistice
Paul Grover/Getty Images

In November 2018, the couple joined Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at a service marking the centenary of WWI armistice at Westminster Abbey.

A royal Christmas

BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS
Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

This was Meghan's second Christmas with the royals, but her first as a royal.

Here, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, in eastern England, on December 25, 2018. 

A new year

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Birkenhead
Charlotte Graham/Getty Images

The couple's first public appearance of 2019 happened in Birkenhead, England, with Markle trading her usually dark clothes for something brighter.

Another trip to the theater

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Cirque du Soleil Premiere Of "TOTEM" In Support Of Sentebale
Paul Grover/Getty Images

During the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's "Totem" at Royal Albert Hall on January 16, 2019, in London, the couple skipped the red carpet and went right to the show.

Off to Africa

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
Getty Images

Harry and Meghan are welcomed by officials as they arrive at Casablanca Airport on February 23, 2019, in Casablanca, Morocco.

Meeting another royal

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
Yui Mok/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan arrive at the home of King Mohammed VI of Morocco ahead of an audience with him in Rabat on February 25, 2019.

"Super Meg"

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
Getty Images

Meghan and Harry drink from bowls as they visit a cooking demonstration from a foremost chef at the Villa des Ambassadors on February 25, 2019, in Rabat, Morocco.

"That's 'Super Meg' for you-giving it her all," a friend told Harper's Bazaar at the time. "Her energy levels have never failed to impress me."

Visiting a horse

MOROCCO-BRITAIN-ROYALS-DIPLOMACY
Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan pet a horse at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat on February 25, 2019. 

An exotic garden

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
Getty Images

A cat joins Harry and Meghan in Morocco's Andalusian Gardens, which has exotic plants, flowers and fruit trees.

Pregnant in London

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Getty

Meghan and Harry attend a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019, in London.

Meeting a "Clean Bandit"

BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
Richard Pohle/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry talk with British musician Grace Chatto, part of the group "Clean Bandit," who performed during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11, 2019.

Ready to go

BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Harry and Meghan leave after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 11, 2019. 

More baby gifts

BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry are given baby gifts by Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Janice Charette at Canada House in London during an event to mark Commonwealth Day, on March 11, 2019.

Archie arrives

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 5:26 a.m. on May 6, 2019.

Here, they pose two days later with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle.

Back at work

Trooping The Colour 2019
Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrive at Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019, in London.

Sharing a look

BASEBALL-MLB-GBR-YANKEES-RED SOX
Peter Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

The pair arrives on the field prior to the start of a game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, on June 29, 2019.

With the Red Sox

Mitel And MLB Present London Series 2019
Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty

Harry and Meghan join the Boston Red Sox in their Clubhouse and receive gifts for Archie ahead of their match against the New York Yankees at the London Stadium.

Charity polo, plus Archie, in Wokingham, England

The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Getty Images

Archie joined Harry and Meghan at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match, in which Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, were competing for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy.

Another day, another premiere

"The Lion King" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan attend "The Lion King" European premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019, in London.

Famous friends

European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"
Getty Images

Meghan and Harry meet cast and crew, including Beyonce Knowles-Carter and her husband, Jay-Z, at the premiere.

Headed to South Africa

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The royal couple set out for a tour of South Africa on September 23, 2019.

On their way to a museum

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Pool/Samir Hussein

Meghan and Harry visit District 6 Museum on September 23, 2019, in Cape Town, South Africa. When asked where Archie was, the couple replied that the baby was sleeping.

Archie out and about

SAFRICA-BRITAIN-ROYALS
Henk Kruger/Getty Images

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hold their baby son, Archie, as they meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on September 25, 2019. 

Meeting an icon

archie-meets-arch-0513.jpg
Pool/ANA

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and baby Archie, sit for tea and cake with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, on September 25, 2019.

Little onesie

BRITAIN-ROYALS
Toby Melville/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, view a gift for their son Archie as they attend the annual WellChild Awards in London on October 15, 2019. 

Discussing the issues

Prince Harry — Meghan Markle
Getty

The pair attends a round table discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle on October 25, 2019.

Making waves in London

Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House in London
Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping back from many of their royal roles.

Here, the couple arrives at Canada House in London on January 7, 2020.

Outside Canada House

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London after a visit on January 7, 2020.

Soon to Megxit

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Getty Images

On March 5, 2020, the pair attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London.

The couple soon entered a year-long trial separation from "The Firm." 

Still royal... sort of

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend The Mountbatten Festival of Music in London
Chris Eades/Pool via Reuters

The royal couple arrived at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 7, 2020. 

Winding down as royals

Prince Harry
Getty Images

Harry and Meghan meet children at the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9, 2020, in London, England. Meghan's final solo engagement as a royal happened two days earlier at a local school.

Pregnant again

cbsn-fusion-meghan-markle-prince-harry-expecting-second-child-thumbnail-646632-640x360.jpg
Misah Harriman

On February 14, 2021, it was announced that Meghan was pregnant again.

