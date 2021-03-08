Prince Harry clarifies that it was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip who commented on Archie's skin color

During Sunday night's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex revealed that there were discussions about "how dark" their baby's skin color would be. On Monday morning, Oprah told CBS This Morning that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Phillip made the comments.

After describing the conversations about how Archie would not be given the title of prince and how he wouldn't have security, Meghan said there were discussions while she was pregnant about "how dark" Archie's skin color would be.

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan said.

"What?" Oprah asked. "Who is having that conversation with you? What?"

Meghan said "so, um," and Oprah said, "hold up there is a conversation," with Meghan interjecting "there were several conversations."

"Potentially and what that would mean and what that would look like," Meghan said, adding that the conversations were with Harry.

Meghan wouldn't say who it was who had the conversation and said it "would be very damaging to them."

"It was really hard to see those as compartmentalized conversations," she added.

WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

On Monday morning, Oprah told CBS This Morning that neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in that conversation.

"He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had the opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or his grandfather that were part of those conversations," Oprah told Gayle King. "I tried to get that answer on camera and off."

Harry said he is "never going to share" more about the conversation about Archie's skin tone, only saying it was "right at the beginning."

The couple is now expecting their second child, a girl, due this summer.