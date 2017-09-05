Meghan Markle opens up on relationship with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is opening up about her relationship with Prince Harry. Though the couple have remained tight-lipped about their romance, Markle spoke frankly about what life has been like since dating the British royal.

The actress admitted to Vanity Fair that her sudden fame after she met Prince Harry hasn't always been easy.

"It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others," she said. "And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support."

At the same time, the "Suits" actress seems to be handling the attention with aplomb, even when it sometimes take a negative turn, including racist comments on Twitter and classist tabloid gossip. She said, "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

In fact, Markle said that she does not read any press about herself.

"I haven't even read press for 'Suits,'" she said. "The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise."

Markle also hinted that one day she might be ready to give all of the details of their love story.

"We're a couple," she said. "We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Markle told Vanity Fair that she met Prince Harry in 2016. The couple were first photographed together in December.

If Markle marries Prince Harry, she would be the first American to wed a British royal since King Edward VIII gave up the throne to marry Wallis Simpson nearly 81 years ago.