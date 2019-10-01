Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sues U.K. tabloid over publishing private letter to estranged father

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has sued the publisher of a British tabloid newspaper, claiming that it illegally published a private letter she sent to her estranged father. Prince Harry said he and Meghan decided to take legal action against the Mail on Sunday newspaper due to what he called "relentless propaganda."

The royal couple accused the tabloid and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, of misusing private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018, according to an official statement.

"Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," the statement read. The statement called it just the latest incident in a "long and disturbing pattern of behaviour."

Prince Harry cited the "painful" impact of intrusive press coverage, which was the catalyst for them to take legal action. He also referred to his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and said his "deepest fear is history repeating itself."

The statement from the royal family said the case is being privately funded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They said any monetary damages resulting from the case would be donated to an anti-bullying charity.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor seen September 25, 2019. Getty



