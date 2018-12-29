The winning numbers for the $370 million Mega Millions jackpot are 9, 10, 25, 37, 38 and the MegaBall is 21. There is a one-time cash option of $223 million, before taxes.

Friday's jackpot is the largest ever one-day draw at the end of the year. If there is no winner, the New Year's Day drawing is likely to top $400 million.

There hasn't been a winner since the $1.5 billion jackpot in October. That winner's identity is still a mystery. Whoever holds the winning ticket has until April to come forward and claim the prize.

Mega Millions winning numbers

9, 10, 25, 37, 38



MegaBall: 21

Megaplier 2X

Odds of winning

The odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

Who buys lotto tickets?



About two-thirds of Americans gamble. Last year, they spent $72.97 billion on traditional lottery tickets, according to Gallup.

On average, that's $206.69 per person. "Our obsession with lotteries, with gambling, is that unicorn feeling of, like, 'maybe it'll be me,'" CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger said. She points out that some people don't necessarily play to win.

"They just want to take a moment out of their day to consider how to dream big," Schlesinger said.

The average American spends about $223 per year on lottery tickets, according to a survey from LENDedu. Massachusetts residents have the biggest taste for playing the odds, spending almost $763 per year on lottery tickets, the study found. North Dakotans are on the opposite end of the spectrum, spending about $44 per year on the lottery, or the lowest average figure among residents of all 50 states.