Watch CBS News
U.S.

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $681 million after 25th drawing with no winner

By Kerry Breen

/ CBS News

The lottery legacy
How the lottery became a national obsession 06:09

After nearly three months of no winners, the Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $681 million, one of the largest in the game's history. 

The jackpot began rolling in June, after an Illinois player won $552 million, according to Mega Millions. Since then, there have been 25 drawings, but no jackpot prize winners. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, Mega Millions said. 

The next drawing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 4. If a winner comes forward, they will take home the seventh-largest jackpot in the game's history, and the largest Mega Millions prize in the month of September.

If the winner opts for a cash prize, they will take home $336.1 million, Mega Millions said. Players can also accept a series of annuity payments for 30 years. 

Mega Millions Jackpot hits $1.5 Billion
A person plays the Mega Millions. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Just two other people have taken home Mega Millions jackpots this year. Before the Illinois winner in June, a New Jersey player won a massive $1.128 billion. That prize remains unclaimed, but players in the state have a year from the drawing date to claim. 

Since 2018, Mega Millions has produced six jackpots of over $1 billion dollars, with its largest prize of a stunning $1.602 billion. Winners lived in South Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, Maine, Florida and most recently, New Jersey. 

Huge prizes are more common - and it's not by chance, College of the Holy Cross economics professor Victor Matheson told CBS News in 2023. The Multi-State Lottery Association, a not-for-profit that coordinates the Mega Millions game, has engineered it to create larger prizes, and the lottery's transformation to a nationwide game means more people pay into the jackpot. The ticket price has also been doubled, and there are more number options available, making it even harder to win. 

Kerry Breen

Kerry Breen is a news editor at CBSNews.com. A graduate of New York University's Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism, she previously worked at NBC News' TODAY Digital. She covers current events, breaking news and issues including substance use.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.