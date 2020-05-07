Meek Mill and Milan Harris welcome baby boy on the rapper's birthday

Meek Mill and fashion designer Milan Harris had a lot to celebrate on Wednesday. Not only was it the rapper's birthday, but his girlfriend delivered a special gift ⁠— a baby boy.

Meek Mill, who turned 33 on Wednesday, said it was the best gift before thanking fans "for all the birthday love" on Twitter. "Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift," he tweeted, confirming that she had given birth to a baby boy.

The rapper, who has kept his current relationship away from the public eye, said he is "extremely lucky" and "blessed."

Harris shared an Instagram Story thanking everyone who sent congratulatory comments.

"I've been asleep all day, exhausted! Labor brings out a different type of strength," Harris wrote. "Thank you everyone for your congratulatory comments, calls and text messages."

Her pregnancy was first revealed in December during one of her fashion shows.

"For the first 3.5 months I've been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm a creative, so I didn't want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever."

While Meek Mill did not reveal much about his girlfriend's pregnancy, Harris was documenting her journey on social media.

This is Harris' first child and Meek's third. The rapper-turned-criminal justice reform advocate has two other sons, Rihmeek and Murad Williams, from a previous relationship.