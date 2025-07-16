Complete skeleton of medieval knight found under former ice cream parlor in Poland

The centuries-old complete skeleton of a medieval knight was found under the former site of a famous ice cream shop in Poland, researchers said.

The discovery was made on a small plot in Gdańsk, a city on the country's coast. The site was once home to an ice cream parlor called Miś, which operated there since 1962 but has since moved to a new location. Researchers say several other archaeological discoveries have been made at the site in recent years, including the remains of cottages dating back to the 12th and 13th century and an ancient city street.

Archaeologists from the ArcheoScan Archaeological and Conservation Workshop were working on the site in July when they found the knight's tombstone. The stone, made of limestone, was engraved with the image of a knight, the organization said on social media. On July 8, the headstone was moved to Gdańsk's Archaeological Museum. Early analysis determined the stone likely dates back to the 13th or 14th century.

Archaeology efforts uncover the tombstone of a medieval knight in Gdansk, Poland. ArcheoScan

Two days later, the team found the complete skeleton of the medieval knight. He was buried about five inches under the tombstone, researchers said on social media. He appears to have been about 40 years old when he died, anthropologist Dr. Aleksandra Pudło said in an article published on Gdańsk's official website. The knight appears to have been between about 5'6" and 5'10" tall, researchers said. Pudło said the skull and bones of the skeleton were very well-preserved. Gdańsk's website noted that the skull is in worse shape than the other bones.

It's not clear who the knight may have served, according to Gdańsk's official website. The city was captured by a German Catholic military order called the Teutonic Knights in the early 13th century. It's also unclear if the burial predates or postdates the event, researchers said. The knight may have also served the Sobiesław dynasty, which ruled Gdańsk during the 11th and 12th century.

Archaeology efforts uncover the skeleton of a medieval knight in Gdansk, Poland. ArcheoScan

More research will be conducted on the skeleton and the tombstone, as well as other relics found during the dig. Researchers have found several other notable tombstones, though the knight's appears to be the most impressive. The tombstone will be examined with 3D software, and archaeologists will likely attempt a detailed reconstruction of the artifact. Pudło said that the skeleton of the knight will undergo a "thorough examination," and the results of that may be available as early as next year.