Michael Bloomberg talks impeachment with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan - live stream

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, once considered a possible Democratic candidate for president, is speaking with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan on Monday. Bloomberg is speaking as all eyes are on the White House and the Democratic party's slow march toward impeachment as part of The Atlantic's "City Lab DC" panel.

Bloomberg did not throw his name into the 2020 race despite widespread speculation he'd join the packed Democratic presidential field. He has since thrown millions into more philanthropic endeavors like climate change, gun reform and health care.

When Brennan previously asked him when he will make an endorsement of a specific candidate, Bloomberg noted there are "15 months" until the election. "Certainly not going to worry about it today," he said.

Bloomberg told "Face the Nation" he believes the way to judge a candidate is by what he or she has done in the past.

"I want to elect people that have demonstrated ability to do things and a desire that even when it was unpopular, to go and do the right thing," Bloomberg said.

