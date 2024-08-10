Mayor Bass promises "no-car games" when 2028 Summer Olympics come to Los Angeles Mayor Bass promises "no-car games" when 2028 Summer Olympics come to Los Angeles 00:55

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Saturday promised that the city was working to expand public transportation to the point that the 2028 Summer Olympics could be a "no-car" games when they come to town.

She says that on top of the new transportation, she would encourage businesses to allow employees to work from home during the 17 days that the games were in the area, hopeful to avoid traffic jams.

Bass was in Paris with other Los Angeles city officials to participate in the closing ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Olympics, where she was given the Olympic flag.

"As we've seen here in Paris, the Olympics are an opportunity to make transformative change," Bass said while speaking on Saturday. "It's our top priority to ensure that the Olympic preparations benefit Angelenos for decades to come. ... We want to make sure that we're helping small businesses, that we're creating local jobs and making lasting environmental and transportation improvements throughout Los Angeles."

She says that the city plans on borrowing thousands of busses from around the United States to help carry visitors to and from the variety of games happening across the area in 2028.

"Back in L.A., we're already meeting with businesses about procurement, especially small businesses. And I'll say that that's something that I admire Paris is doing, making a commitment that a percentage of the business goes to small businesses here, we're already working to create jobs by expanding our public transportation system in order for us to have a no car games."

While many of the Olympic events being held in the city will be accessible by public transit only, some of the larger venues like SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will likely allow on-site parking for cars.

"That's a feat in Los Angeles, because we've always been in love with our cars, but we're already working to ensure that we can build a greener Los Angeles." she said.

She also talked about the history in the making come Sunday, when she receives the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, the first woman to lead the city, similar to herself with Los Angeels.

"Mayor Hidalgo is the first woman to serve as Mayor of Paris and being the first woman to serve as Mayor of Los Angeles, we know that tomorrow ... we will be sharing a historic moment as I receive the flag from her," Bass said. "When we do that exchanging of the flag, we will be sending a message to girls all across the world that they can do anything. They can run for the gold, and they can run for office, or hopefully they'll do both."

Bass was in Paris along with a number of other local officials that include LA28 President Casey Wasserman, City Council President Paul Krekorian, Councilwoman Traci Park and City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo. They were also joined by second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and his presidential delegation, California Senator Laphonza Butler, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson and Long Beach Representative Robert Garcia.

She was on hand for the United States' thrilling victory over France in the gold medal game for the men's basketball competition, which ended 98-87 in America's favor.

Bass has been busy in recent days, spending time visiting a variety of locations throughout Paris in order to gain a greater picture of what will be needed come 2028.

On Friday, she visited the Paris Media Centre, the Olympic Village and several of the sporting event venues so that she could gather information on the logistics needed for stadiums and other facilities.

This was just a day after she toured the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron at the Tuileries Garden with Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins and George Pla, the president of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission. They also visited the Hotel De Ville, Paris City Hall, where they saw a live fan activation at La Terrasse des Jeux, where fans from all over the city could watch games together.

Bass said that she's hopeful to implement similar programs throughout the city for the Olympics and Paralympics.

On top of all the events Thursday and Friday Bass also met with Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine ayor Karim Bouamrane to follow up on their previously established partnership during a meeting in March, which includes priorities for youth, the environment, sports and culture.

The pair also met with youth from the 100 Black Men of America Summer 2024 Cultural Exchange, which is an initiative that gives young people the opportunity to visit foreign countries and learn about new cultures.

She also visited the Parc des Nations at La Villette, which is home to 15 National Olympic Committee's hospitality houses, including Club France. Ten of those houses offer free entry, which gives visitors from around the world the chance to cheer on their country and feel at home free of charge. The park reportedly sees about 100,000 visitors daily.

Bass also visited the Station Afrique, which is a space entirely dedicated to members of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, something that she's hopeful to institute in Los Angeles as well. She says that the city's diaspora communities, visitors and residents can connect to the cultures and nationalities that are represented during the Olympics.

"In 1984, 40 years ago, Mayor Bradley, the first Black Mayor of Los Angeles, held an Olympic Games that, 40 years later, still benefits Los Angeles, and we want to build on that legacy together," she said. "We are so excited to create the opportunity for Angelenos that lasts for decades, for their children and grandchildren to remember that the 2028 Olympics served as a catalyst for their family's success, and that's exactly what we plan to do."

Bass is expected to return to America on Monday at around 2 p.m., at which point she will likely hold a news conference to showcase the Olympic flag and discuss 2028.