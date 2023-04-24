Matthew Perry says he's removing Keanu Reeves mentions from future editions of his memoir: "It was a mean thing to do"

Matthew Perry said he's going to remove Keanu Reeves' name from future editions of his memoir after he originally wrote some "mean" comments about the beloved actor.

The "Friends" star revealed at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday that he will make the update to his book, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" to remove Reeves from it, acknowledging he said a "stupid thing."

"It was a mean thing to do," Perry said.

"I pulled his name because I live on the same street," he added. "I've apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it."

Matthew Perry speaks about his book during the 28th Annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on Saturday. Dania Maxwell

As Perry, whose book published last year, lamented the death of his friend and actor River Phoenix in the memoir, he took a dig at Reeves.

"River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down," Perry wrote. "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"

In another part of the book, Perry mentioned Reeves when he found out about comedian Chris Farley's death.

"I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston's dressing room wall when I found out," he wrote. "Keanu Reeves walks among us."

Perry later apologized for the remarks in a statement to People in October.

"I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead."

Perry, 53, opened up about his addiction struggles and his career in the memoir, which became a best-seller.