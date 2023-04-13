Matthew McConaughey says he and his "True Detective" co-star Woody Harrelson might be brothers

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's friendship could potentially be taken to another level following a bombshell confession from McConaughey's mother. During an appearance on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast on Wednesday, McConaughey implied he and his "True Detective" costar may actually be brothers.

"In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families," McConaughey said. "And my mom is there, and she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad'.. Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after 'knew.' It was a loaded K-N-E-W."

"We went on to unpack what this 'knew' meant and did some math and found out that his dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce," McConaughey continued. "Then there's possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a 'knew' moment."

A stunned Ripa asked McConaughey if the two have taken a DNA test to confirm any blood relation. McConaughey said they are "on the precipice" but that he is a bit more hesitant than Harrelson.

"It's a little harder for me, because he's asking me to take the chance to go, 'Wait a minute, you're telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years' and believe in it? I got a little more skin in the game."

McConaughey talked about his close friendship with Harrelson, saying that their kids often confuse them in photographs.

"My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew etc. etc.," he said. "And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him."

The Oscar winner also announced he was working on a new project with Harrelson titled "Brother from Another Mother." It will be their first team up since the first season of "True Detective" in 2014. The two also appeared together in the 1999 movie "EDtv."