Trump-backed Matt Van Epps wins GOP primary in Tennessee House race

Matt Van Epps is projected to win a crowded Republican primary Tuesday in the special election to replace a former Tennessee GOP congressman, according to the Associated Press.

Van Epps will face off in December against Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn, who is projected to win a four-way primary for the Democratic nomination.

Van Epps clinched the GOP victory following an endorsement from President Trump that came after in-person early voting ended. Eleven Republicans were on the ballot for the seat vacated by former Rep. Mark Green, who resigned over the summer due to "an opportunity in the private sector that was too exciting to pass up." Among them, two candidates suspended their campaigns after Mr. Trump weighed in and joined the president in endorsing Van Epps.

Republican Congressional candidate Matt Van Epps speaks during a forum on Sept. 8, 2025, in Dickson, Tenn. George Walker IV / AP

"Thank you to the people of Middle and West Tennessee! Our Donald J. Trump-endorsed campaign won in a landslide tonight," Van Epps said on social media. "Now, on to December 2nd! We're going to win the general and keep this seat RED!"

If Republicans hold onto the seat, it would slightly expand their margin in the U.S. House, where the GOP holds a single-digit majority. The general election in December could also gauge the popularity of Mr. Trump's second-term agenda, especially with Republican-leaning suburban voters in the Nashville area.

The 7th Congressional District spans 14 counties, bordering both Kentucky and Alabama. Along with parts of Nashville, it includes rural areas, wealthy suburbs and part of a military installment, Fort Campbell. The seat is one of three districts that GOP lawmakers drew as safely red in 2022 by dividing left-leaning Nashville. Its voters elected Green by 21 percentage points in 2024 and by nearly 22 points in 2022.

Of its nine seats in the House, Tennessee currently has one Democrat, Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis. Republican redistricting in 2022 allowed the GOP to flip another Democratic seat that was drawn to include only part of Nashville.

Van Epps previously served in several roles under Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. During the primary campaign, Van Epps leaned into his military experience, including as a Tennessee Army National Guard lieutenant colonel and as an Army Special Operations helicopter pilot. Among the competitors he defeated were state Reps. Jody Barrett and Gino Bulso.

Behn was is a social worker and community organizer who has focused on women's reproductive health rights, including as a plaintiff in a lawsuit against a Tennessee law banning adults from helping minors get an abortion without parental permission. A judge has halted the provision's enforcement.

Mr. Trump endorsed Van Epps in a Truth Social post late last week that praised him as an "America First Patriot."

"A West Point Graduate, and Combat Decorated Army Helicopter Pilot, Matt knows the WISDOM and COURAGE required to Defend our Country, Support our Incredible Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Mr. Trump wrote.

The nod from Mr. Trump followed Van Epps' prior endorsements from Lee, Green and Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Outside groups spent more than $3.1 million on the race, almost all on the GOP side, with about $1.1 million opposing Barrett.

The Republican primary contenders praised Mr. Trump and expressed staunch opposition to anything perceived as liberal or "woke." Meanwhile in the Democratic primary, the four candidates attacked the legislation Mr. Trump dubbed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," in addition to his tariffs.