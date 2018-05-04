New York Mets cutting ties with pitcher Matt Harvey after he refuses demotion to minors

The New York Mets are cutting ties with pitcher Matt Harvey, designating him for assignment after he refused a demotion to the minor league. Harvey, 29, was once considered a star on the team, but after injuries have plagued him since his 2013 debut.

General manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that the 29-year-old right-hander refused a minor league assignment and will designated for assignment Saturday. Because of Harvey's $5,625,000 salary, a trade may be difficult to work out unless the Mets agree to send cash as part of a deal.

Harvey will now go through the waivers process before being traded or, presumably, released. In eight appearances this season (four of them starts) he allowed 33 hits and 21 runs across 27 innings, CBS Sports reports. Harvey is 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in four starts and four relief appearances. Since losing his rotation spot, he has a 10.50 ERA in four relief appearances.

He started the All-Star Game at Citi Field in 2013 and was 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA when he tore an elbow ligament, which led to Tommy John surgery. He returned in 2015 and went 13-8 with a 2.27 ERA as the Mets reached the World Series for the first time since 1986. But he slumped the following year and had surgery to correct Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.