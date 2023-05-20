Martin Amis, acclaimed British author, dies at 73

British novelist Martin Amis, who brought a rock 'n' roll sensibility to his stories and lifestyle, has died. He was 73.

His death, from cancer of the esophagus, was confirmed by his agent, Andrew Wylie, on Saturday.

His publisher Penguin Books UK, wrote on Twitter, "We are devastated at the death of our author and friend, Martin Amis. Our thoughts are with all his family and loved ones, especially his children and wife Isobel. He leaves a towering legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and will be missed enormously."

Amis was the son of another British writer, Kingsley Amis. Martin Amis was a leading voice among a generation of writers that included his good friends, the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie.

Among his best-known works were "Money," a satire about consumerism in London, "The Information," and "London Fields," along with his 2000 memoir, "Experience."

Jonathan Glazer's film adaption of Amis' 2014 novel "The Zone of Interest," premiered Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, about a Nazi commandant who lives next to Auschwitz with his family, drew some of the best reviews of the festival.