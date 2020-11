Novelist Martin Amis on "Inside Story" Writer Martin Amis has never been at a loss for words, in person or on the page. The British novelist, who moved to America 10 years ago, has written books that have enthralled, provoked and chastised over the past five decades. He talked with "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Jeff Glor about his latest book, "Inside Story," a deeply personal meditation on love and loss.