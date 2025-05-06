Watch Mark Carney tell Trump Canada will not be 51st state: "There are some places that are never for sale"

President Trump and Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney met on Tuesday in the Oval Office, where Carney told Mr. Trump that Canada is not for sale, and never will be.

Video of their meeting, which can be watched in the video player above, shows the two leaders talking about real estate, with Mr. Trump saying he's "a real estate developer at heart." The conversation comes after Mr. Trump previously said he would talk to Carney about making Canada the United States' 51st state.

"When you get rid of that artificially drawn line ... when you look at that beautiful formation when it's together, I'm a very artistic person, but when I looked at that ... I said, 'That's the way it was meant to be,'" Mr. Trump told reporters.

Mr. Trump also said they wouldn't be discussing the U.S. acquiring Canada unless "somebody wants to discuss it," but said it would be a "wonderful marriage."

Carney then said: "As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. We're sitting in one right now, Buckingham Palace that you visited, as well. And having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign the last several months, it's not for sale, it won't be for sale, ever."

President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office at the White House on May 6, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Regarding trade, Mr. Trump insisted there was nothing Carney could say that would lift U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods. The tariffs have strained U.S.-Canada relations.

Tuesday was the first time Mr. Trump and Carney met since Carney's Liberal Party won last week's election. While Mr. Trump said he wanted to annex Canada, he has also said he didn't expect it to get to the point of military force, noting in an interview that aired over the weekend: "I just don't see it."

He didn't say that about Greenland.

"Something could happen with Greenland, I'll be honest," Mr. Trump told NBC News' "Meet the Press."

