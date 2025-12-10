Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Trump's attacks on her a "very poor reflection on him"

Washington — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene argued President Trump lacks self-awareness as he continues to hurl insults at the conservative firebrand who was once one of his fiercest allies in Congress.

"I actually am starting to feel very sorry for President Trump," the Georgia Republican told CBS News in an interview Wednesday. "It's actually a very poor reflection on him that he chooses to speak about me that way."

Mr. Trump has labeled Greene a "traitor" and a "lunatic," after she split from Republican leaders to demand the release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and pointed out that her party lacked a plan to address the expiring Affordable Care Act premium tax credits. She has also criticized the effects Mr. Trump's tariffs and mass deportation efforts are having on U.S. businesses.

Last month, the president pulled his support from Greene and said he may back a primary challenge against his one-time ally. A week later, Greene announced she would resign from Congress, citing her falling-out with the president.

The president has continued to lash out at Greene since then. On Monday, after Greene spoke to "60 Minutes," Mr. Trump called her a "dumb person" and saying she "sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple."

Greene told CBS News on Wednesday that the president's name-calling could alienate women voters.

"He always continues to speak about women like this, and that's something that women all over the country pay attention to," she said. "I think the Republican Party needs to take a hard look at it, because the Republican Party has a very difficult time with women voting for them."

"It's unfortunate that President Trump thinks loyalty is a one-way street. It's really not," she added. "I do feel sorry for him, because I think he's extremely unaware, and I don't know how he can be unaware about this, but he's not aware of how it makes him really look."

Greene also questioned the president's apparent dismissal of Americans' concerns about the state of the economy. As lawmakers in both parties stress the need to address affordability, Mr. Trump has defended his economic policies and called Democrats' focus on the issue a "hoax." Asked earlier this week to give the economy a letter grade, he responded: "A+++++."

"The president needs to be aware that he's a billionaire president of the United States," she said. "You can't gaslight people and tell them that their bills are affordable, and you can't tell them that the economy is in A+++. You just can't do that, and I think it's insulting to people's intelligence."