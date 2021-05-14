Pelosi suggests ethics committee should investigate Marjorie Taylor Greene for "verbal assault" of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Thursday the House Ethics Committee should look into Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her alleged "verbal assault" of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Washington Post first reported the conservative lawmaker from Georgia confronted Ocasio-Cortez and falsely accused her of supporting "terrorists" as the New York congresswoman was exiting the House Chamber on Wednesday. Pelosi called Greene's alleged behavior "egregious" and "not in keeping with the behavior of a member of Congress."

"This is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States," she said. "It's a cause for trauma and fear among members, especially on the heels of an insurrection on which the minority in the committee yesterday denied ever happened."

Pelosi suggests House Ethics Committee should investigate Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for "verbal assault" and "abuse" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a confrontation outside House chamber: "This is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States" pic.twitter.com/0X29i9Jdf7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 13, 2021

Pelosi was referring to Wednesday's House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, where some Republicans downplayed the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Greene responded to Pelosi on Twitter, saying the ethics committee should look into Ocasio-Cortez instead.

CBS News reached out to Ocasio-Cortez for a statement on Wednesday's incident. Ocasio-Cortez's spokesperson Lauren Hitt told the Washington Post that Green tried to "begin an argument" and began "screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer" when Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away.

"We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One Member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene's attacks," Hitt said.

Greene, who says she wants to debate Ocasio-Cortez, responded by calling her a "fraud and hypocrite" for calling for police for security.

It's not the first time Greene has stirred controversy. In February, after Rep. Marie Newman placed a transgender pride flag outside of her office, which is across from Greene's office, Greene put up an anti-trans sign outside of her own. Earlier that month, she apologized for past remarks endorsing violence against Democratic leaders and espousing conspiracy theories about mass shootings.

Greene was stripped from House committee assignments for her past remarks.