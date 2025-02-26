How a Marine veteran broke a world record for the fastest time to scuba dive in all 7 continents

Plunging into the ocean is second nature to Barrington Scott, a Marine veteran who finds peace 65 feet below the surface.

"Scuba diving is really therapeutic for me," Scott said. "When I'm underwater, I'm calm and collective."

Scott, who learned to swim only after enlisting in the Marines, first experienced scuba diving more than a decade ago in the Bahamas.

"It's a whole different environment," he said. "I was just overstimulated. It was amazing."

That initial dive sparked a passion that recently resulted in a once in a lifetime achievement: A Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to scuba dive on all seven continents. It took 19 days, 19 hours and 40 minutes, beating the previous mark of 30 days.

"I'm definitely shocked and excited, proud," Scott said upon learning of his record. "I don't say that often enough, but I'm definitely proud."

Scott's journey to a world record

Scott, 33, grew up in the Bronx, New York. He was in foster care until he was adopted at age 12. When he was younger, Scott didn't have many opportunities to explore water activities.

"Growing up, I was always that kid trying new things," he said. "It was that openness to do anything, eliminate that fear of trying new things."

His underwater adventures have taken him to 17 countries, with each dive offering unique experiences.

When asked about his most exciting dive, Scott didn't hesitate: "Antarctica," he said, though he admitted that he didn't see anything during the dive. "I was so disappointed, but it made up for it by diving icebergs."

In November, Scott embarked on his 30,000-mile expedition across all seven continents.

"It was a spontaneous moment for me," he explained.

Even in winter, and despite the cold water, diving to 30 feet created a sense of serenity.

"I didn't have a lot of outlets prior to scuba diving," Scott reflected. "A lot of coping or places where I can just be at peace or a safe place."

From his first dive to his most recent, Scott said the sport "has taught me patience. It has taught me to be mindful."

"Every dive is a journey," he added. "This life is a journey. Every experience is shaping me."