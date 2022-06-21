Marilynn Malerba to be first Native American treasurer of the U.S.

FILE - Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba stands next to a photograph of late Chief Ralph Sturges at Tribal offices in Uncasville, Conn., on March 4, 2010. Jessica Hill / AP

President Biden announced Tuesday that he plans to appoint Marilynn Malerba as treasurer of the United States. Malerba, who often goes by Lynn, will be the first Native American to hold the post.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will join Malerba Tuesday for a visit to the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, the first visit by a U.S. treasury secretary to a tribal nation.

Malerba is the chief of the Mohegan Tribe, a lifetime appointment by the tribe's Council of Elders, and is the first woman to be the tribe's chief in modern history. She currently serves on the Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee, which advises the U.S. treasury secretary. Before she took on the role of chief, Malerba worked in tribal government as the executive director of tribal Health and Human Services, and as a registered nurse.

The treasurer of the United States oversees the U.S. Mint, Bureau of Engraving and Printing and Fort Knox, and is a key link to the Federal Reserve. Malerba will also work as a senior adviser to Yellen, the White House says.

As treasurer, Malerba's signature will be on U.S. currency.

"For the first time in history, a Tribal leader and Native woman's name will be the signature on our currency," Yellen said in remarks prepared ahead of the announcement.

"Chief Malerba will expand our unique relationship with Tribal nations, continuing our joint efforts to support the development of Tribal economies and economic opportunities for Tribal citizens," Yellen added.