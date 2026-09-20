Transcript: Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Sept. 20, 2026

The following is the transcript of the interview with Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, Republican of Florida, that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sept. 20, 2026.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And we turn now to Florida Republican congresswoman María Elvira Salazar who joins us from Miami. Good morning to you congresswoman.

REP. MARÍA ELVIRA SALAZAR: Good morning.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to talk to--

REP. SALAZAR: Thank you for the opportunity.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We're glad to have you. I want to talk to you about a number of issues but let me just start up front. Because you are a former journalist, I'm sure you saw yesterday journalists from CNN, Politico, and MS NOW were blocked from entering the White House after the president objected to the content of their organization's reporting. Do you agree with the president's order to do that?

REP. SALAZAR: Well, I think that the president has a different type of style, but at the same time, I think that he is the most accessible president in the later years that has been- that has been talking to the media. You know, he talks to everybody. So, he may not be allowing for some journalists to go into one place, but I'm sure that he's going- he's going be talking to everybody at some point. That's his style and he is been--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. SALAZAR: --very accessible, not like Biden.

MARGARET BRENNAN: No, I- I understand that point, but when it comes to saying you can't attend press briefings because I don't like what you said, doesn't that premise violate the spirit of the First Amendment?

REP. SALAZAR: Well, I think that he has his own style, and that he will determine who he wants to talk to. But with social media, and with all the different outlets out there for people to receive information, I am sure that those journalists are going to be able to cover the president the way that you- free speech, the way you determine. Because you know, you- the media--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. SALAZAR: --has a way of- of showing up right now, and you know that the American school of journalism is not so vigorous as it was during the time that we started this career. So, I have my- my different opinions as to what's happening on television--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, I- I don't--

REP. SALAZAR: --and the coverage of this presidency.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah. Well, I understand your views, but I don't think proximity is going to stop these journalists from doing their jobs. Let me ask you about something you put out there this week. You have been speaking for months about your concerns regarding President Trump's immigration policies, but in this ad you put out, you're more direct. You said, "The same Hispanics who helped Trump get to the White House in 2024, feel betrayed. His enforcement efforts have gone too far, and half of the 50,000 people detained in July had no criminal record." You spoke to the president after this. Did he take any of your--

REP. SALAZAR: Yes I did.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Did he take any of your advice?

REP. SALAZAR: It was a very good conversation. He was a gentleman, very courteous, very receptive, and I told him exactly what you just repeated. "Sir, you have this- this moment in history where you can keep the pot of gold that you brought to the GOP in 2024." No other president- and you know I covered for 35 years Spanish television. "No other president was able to convince the- the Hispanics to vote 55 points for a GOP president. Please preserve that fortune that you have brought to the party." Why? Because we need to continue winning elections because we have this very big threat called the socialists on the Democratic side, and if you want me, we can talk about that later. I belong to the Miami community, I'm the daughter of political refugees, I'm first generation American, and I want to preserve the American values that are entrenched in the GOP--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. SALAZAR: --and that the Hispanics share. "So remember, sir, that you are the only guy who can do this." And that- and then we had a fantastic conversation. I certainly hope he listened to what I was saying, but he listened.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But he seems to have a different definition of criminality than- than you do, right? Because the administration argues anyone who entered this country undocumented should be deported. You're saying no.

REP. SALAZAR: Well and- and- and- and well, you know, and you know very well, immigration is a very toxic topic. It's a very complex topic. And the average American, the normal American who is watching right now, knows two things. That 70% of the polls say that the average American wants some type of immigration reform law, which is--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.

REP. SALAZAR: I was- I presented that legislation called the Dignity Act five years ago. And number two, the average American understands the difference between the narco and the nanny and the gangster and the gardener. So it's very--

MARGARET BRENNAN: But the president doesn't.

REP. SALAZAR: --what's happening- the president does too, and you know why? Because he had said it over the last two years that there are good people picking up the jalapeno peppers, working in agricultural, construction, hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing. He is a construction and hospitality guy. He gets it more than anybody. And I told him during our conversation, you could fix this mess that has been happening for 40 years. He's the only person--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. SALAZAR: --because he gets it, he's a businessman. And he has the political ability to convince both parties to vote on- for this legislation or any immigration reform. All I'm trying to do, I'm coming from a very good place. I am a proud Republican, and I do want the continuing- I want the values of the American people to continue. I'm sorry that I interrupted--

MARGARET BRENNAN: No, no, no, I understand. But it doesn't sound like he agreed to take your advice. You did say in that ad as well that he's getting bad advice, bad counsel from his advisers. Who?

REP. SALAZAR: I think that some of his advisers are compromising his legacy, and I think it's my duty- it's my duty not to attack- there are no attacks here. They're just forewarning him and advising him as a member of Congress from the South Florida area that some of his advisers are just not presenting the whole picture--

[CROSSTALK]

MARGARET BRENNAN: Secretary Mullin?

REP. SALAZAR: – and that some of the immigration enforcement--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Tom Homan? Stephen Miller?

REP. SALAZAR: Listen, he is the only elected official in the White House. He is the one who has to determine who he listens and who he does not listen to.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. SALAZAR: He is the president. I- what I'm doing is I'm coming from an elevated emotion. I'm coming from a good place. I'm telling him, "Sir--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

REP. SALAZAR: --this- look what you did. Don't squander it."

MARGARET BRENNAN: Understood.

REP. SALAZAR: And on top of that, you know what- what's happening with immigration enforcement. That's what I did.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You mentioned socialism. This week, Venezuela's leader Delcy Rodríguez, a socialist, Maduro's number two, is going to meet with President Trump in New York. On this network, you have previously said she was in charge of the secret police. She was one of the thieves, you described her, who destroyed Venezuela. So should the American president be welcoming her and sitting across from her in New York?

REP. SALAZAR: Well, once again, you see, we go back to Donald Trump. He created this new blueprint, the Western Hemisphere, and how to deal with the dictators. And what he did was that he- and think about this. I think that we discussed this. He created this- he has forced the bad actors like Delcy, because she was next to Maduro, and we know that they were not good people for the Venezuelans. So, Trump has forced the bad actors to create the platform for the good actors to come in. Just like President- like Secretary Rubio said recently that there was recovery and then transition. I do know that the United States is in the business of bringing liberty and democracy to our neighbors, and transition will occur. So Delcy is just a necessary evil for now to stabilize. Look what happened I mean, the Venezuelans love President Trump, he liberated them from socialism--

MARGARET BRENNAN: But--

REP. SALAZAR: --from disaster, from misery. Now I'm sure that soon we're going to be able to create new and fair elections with international observers, and once again we will have done our job of bringing democracy and freedom to the Western Hemisphere.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, we will watch the answer to that question of soon and when. Thank you very much, Congresswoman, for your time this morning. Face the Nation will be back in a minute. Stay with us.