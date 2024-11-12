MLS player Marco Angulo, 22, dies from injuries sustained in car crash that also killed former teammate, driver

San Diego could soon get an MLS team

San Diego could soon get an MLS team

San Diego could soon get an MLS team

Ecuador and FC Cincinnati player Marco Angulo has died from injuries he sustained in a car crash that also killed his former youth team teammate Roberto Cabezas, the Ecuadorian Football Association said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Angulo was a passenger in the car that crashed into a metal barrier on the Rumiñahui highway southeast of Quito on Oct. 7. The driver and Cabezas, who played for Independiente Juniors, were killed in the incident.

Angulo was left with serious head injuries and a lung contusion. He was placed in an artificial coma but died from the injuries on Monday night, the El Universo newspaper reported.

Angulo played for Ecuadorian league champion L.D.U. Quito on loan from MLS team FC Cincinnati.

In a statement, FC Cincinnati said it was "heartbroken" to share the news of Angulo's death.

FC Cincinnati midfielder Marco Angulo plays during an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, on June 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Marco -- a husband and father, a brother and son, a friend and teammate," the club said. "He was a joyful, kind young man who lit up every room he entered."

Ecuador's FA said Angulo "defended the colors of our country at every opportunity he had with his talent and dedication. Marco was not only an outstanding player, but a great teammate. He leaves a deep pain in our hearts."

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time," the association added on social media.

Angulo, a defensive midfielder, played for Ecuador Under-17s and Under-20s before making his senior debut in a friendly against Iraq in November 2022. He played in another friendly against Australia in March last year.

FC Cincinnati said Angulo is survived by his wife and young son.