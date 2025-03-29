See photos of the March partial solar eclipse, where the moon passes in front of the sun

A partial solar eclipse, where the moon passes in front of the sun, casts a shadow on parts of the Northern Hemisphere, on Saturday morning.
Astronomy fans caught a glimpse of the solar eclipse in parts of North America, along with sections of Europe, Africa, northern Asia, small parts of South America and throughout Greenland and Iceland.
Only part of the sun was blocked, giving it a crescent appearance. While this wasn't a total eclipse — like the one in 2024 — viewers still needed to use eye protection to safely view the phenomenon.
Below are photos of the partial solar eclipse from across the world.