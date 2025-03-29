See photos of the March partial solar eclipse, where the moon passes in front of the sun

A partial solar eclipse, where the moon passes in front of the sun, casts a shadow on parts of the Northern Hemisphere, on Saturday morning.

Astronomy fans caught a glimpse of the solar eclipse in parts of North America, along with sections of Europe, Africa, northern Asia, small parts of South America and throughout Greenland and Iceland.

Only part of the sun was blocked, giving it a crescent appearance. While this wasn't a total eclipse — like the one in 2024 — viewers still needed to use eye protection to safely view the phenomenon.

Below are photos of the partial solar eclipse from across the world.

NUUK, GREENLAND - MARCH 29: The statue of Dano-Norwegian Lutheran missionary Hans Egede is silhouetted during a partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025 in Nuuk, Greenland. LEON NEAL / Getty Images

NUUK, GREENLAND - MARCH 29: A traditional Greenlandic home is silhouetted during a partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025 in Nuuk, Greenland. LEON NEAL / Getty Images

KEELE, STAFFORDSHIRE - MARCH 29: People watch the Solar Eclipse at the Keele Observatory on March 29, 2025 in Keele, Staffordshire. Getty Images

The moon passes in front of the sun during a partial solar eclipse, seen from Berlin, Germany, on March 29, 2025. RALF HIRSCHBERGER/AFP via Getty Images

A projection of the partial solar eclipse is seen at the Copernicus Science Center is seen in Warsaw, Poland on 29 March, 2025. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Visitors to the Sonnenborgh observatory watch a partial solar eclipse through special glasses in Utrecht on March 29, 2025. SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images