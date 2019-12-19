Singer Marc Anthony's luxury yacht "engulfed in flames" in Miami marina

A luxury yacht belonging to singer Marc Anthony was destroyed in a fire in Miami Wednesday night, CBS News confirmed.

Officials received a call reporting the fire at around 7:30 p.m. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived on the scene in a marina on Watson Island, they "found the yacht engulfed in flames."

"Boat fires can quickly go from a small compartment fire into an unstoppable blaze in a matter of minutes because of the material found onboard these vessels," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement.

A luxury yacht belonging to singer Marc Anthony caught fire and capsized in Miami's Watson Island marina. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

A spokeswoman for Anthony said the singer was "out of the country and not commenting" about the fire, CBS Miami reported.

Officials said they're still investigating what caused the massive fire They said the 120-foot yacht named Andiamo was "completely lost" to the flames.

At the time of the fire, there were two crew members on board the yacht but they were able to get off safely and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Miami-Dade, the City of Miami, and Miami Beach worked primarily on containing the blaze while protecting the other vessels moored nearby. No other vessels in the marina ended up being damaged, they said.

Miami Fire Rescue units on scene of a 120-foot yacht fire. Miami Fire Rescue

More than 40 firefighters were sent to the scene. The fire was under control within 2 hours.

Videos were shared showing clouds of smoke filling the air as firefighters were shooting water towards the vessel.

In April 2018, Anthony shared a picture of himself with DJ Khaled, Jonathan Cheban and others aboard his yacht.