Canadian CEO blasts "narcissist in Washington" over deaths in Iran plane crash

The CEO of Canada's largest food processor is blasting President Donald Trump and other U.S. political leaders for the downing of a Ukrainian International Airlines passenger jet in Iran that killed 176 people, including dozens of Canadians.

Maple Leaf Foods chief executive Michael McCain said in a tweet on Sunday that the wife and family of a colleague at the company were among those killed in the attack.

I’m Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, and these are personal reflections. I am very angry, and time isn’t making me less angry. A MLF colleague of mine lost his wife and family this week to a needless, irresponsible series of events in Iran... — Maple Leaf Foods (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

The jetliner crashed early Wednesday in the hours after Iran launched missile attacks on two Iraqi military bases housing American troops. Iran's Revolutionary Guard admitted it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jet. The attacks were a response to the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani days earlier.

Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain speaks during an annual shareholders meeting in Toronto April 28, 2011. Mike Cassese / REUTERS

Numerous Canadians were on the downed jet, partly because the country is home to a large community of people of Iranian descent as well as Iranian graduate and postdoctoral students, according to the BBC.

McCain tweeted that U.S. leaders "concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes."

"A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region. US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch," he added.

"63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are mourning and I am livid."

…The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are mourning and I am livid. Michael McCain. — Maple Leaf Foods (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

..A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region. US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line — Maple Leaf Foods (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

McCain's tweets went viral on social media, with more than 42,000 likes and almost 13,000 retreats as of Monday morning. Some respondents vowed to avoid purchasing products made by Maple Leaf Foods, while others said they would support the company.

Maple Leaf Foods employs more than 12,000 workers and produces bacon, sausage and other meat products under the Maple Leaf brand.