Vehicle reportedly drives into crowd of people in Mannheim, Germany

A vehicle drove into a crowd of people in the western German city of Mannheim on Monday, according to local media reports, citing witnesses. The Reuters news agency said there was a police operation underway in the middle of the city, and that the incident came as crowds gathered in cities across Germany for parades to mark the Carnival season.

In a statement posted on social media, the Mannheim police confirmed an ongoing operation and asked people to take a "wide detour" of the downtown area, but the force did not share any further information.

An eyewitness at the scene told Reuters they saw several people on ground, including two whom medics appeared to be attempting to resuscitate.

Emergency services and police are seen in downtown Mannheim, Germany after a serious incident, March 3, 2025. Dieter Leder/picture alliance/Getty

Local media outlets, citing witnesses, said some had seen a black SUV drive at high speed from an area where a parade was taking place, hitting people and leaving several seriously wounded.

This breaking news story will be updated.