Manhunt for "desperate" murderer who escaped from Mississippi prison, authorities say

Authorities in Mississippi are searching for a convicted killer they say escaped from prison Tuesday who they say is "desperate."

The George County Sheriff's Office says Drew Johnson, 33, managed to get out of the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville.

Drew Johnson in an undated photo provided by the George County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi. George County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi

In a post on Facebook the office says Johnson "will be desperate and very very dangerous. Call your family and alert them. Send messages to them and get responses. People tend to be more generous during Christmas and let their guard down. Be vigilant and be careful. Please share this."

Johnson was convicted in February 2022 in Rankin County, Mississippi and later sentenced to a life term.