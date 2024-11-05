Man dies after being "buried under hot asphalt" while trying to fix dump truck in Mississippi

Police in Mississippi's capital said a man died Monday when he was trying to repair a dump truck and asphalt poured onto him.

Darrell Sheriff, 41, was underneath the truck working on a hydraulic line when the tailgate opened and asphalt fell on him, Jackson Police Department said in a statement. Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade told reporters that officers found Sheriff, who was a private contractor, "buried under hot asphalt."

"It appeared to be some type of malfunction with his dump truck," Wade said, adding it was a "horrific situation."

The incident occurred at AJ Materials at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, CBS affiliate WJTV reported.

#BREAKINGNEWS: A man died after he was buried under hot asphalt in Jackson. https://t.co/26CHfWF3XA pic.twitter.com/W45ifixH9u — WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) November 4, 2024

Wade said people on scene tried to help Sheriff and "he tried to fight to make it through those injuries but it was just too enormous for him to survive."

The police chief said the incident left witnessess and family members traumatized.

Wade said that family members said Sheriff was a "good, hardworking family man who just trying to make a living."

The police department classified the death as an accident.