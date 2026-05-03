Man arrested at Trump's Miami golf club for disorderly conduct, Secret Service says

A man was arrested Saturday at President Trump's Doral National Golf Club just outside of Miami after an alleged disturbance, the U.S. Secret Service said.

Mr. Trump was not at the club at the time, Secret Service said.

According to Secret Service Miami acting special agent in charge Michael Townsend, a man approached a security area at the golf club at around 4:15 p.m. He then became "disruptive and failed to comply with lawful orders," Townsend said in a statement.

The man "made physical contact with a member of the Secret Service and was taken into custody without further incident," he said. The man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested by the Doral Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting without violence, Townsend said.

"At no point did this situation impact the established security posture for the President's visit to Trump Doral National Golf Club by Secret Service," Townsend said.

The alleged incident occurred one week after shots were fired during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., and Mr. Trump was rushed off the dais. A Secret Service agent was hit by a round but was protected by a bulletproof vest. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president.

In 2024, Secret Service spotted a man who was allegedly aiming his rifle at then-candidate Trump at his Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, and later engaged in gunfire with the suspect before arresting him. The man, Ryan Routh, was later convicted of trying to assassinate a presidential candidate and sentenced to life in prison.