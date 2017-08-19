Man arrested after 3 young girls found dead in Maryland home

CLINTON, Md. -- Police say an arrest has been made in the slayings of three girls under the age of 10 who were found in a home in Clinton, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Prince George's County Police Department officials say in a release that 24-year-old Clinton resident Antonio Williams was arrested Friday night. Police are planning to hold an 11 a.m. press conference to provide more information.

Jennifer Donelan, the spokeswoman for the police department, said an adult family member found the bodies inside the home, CBS Baltimore reports. Donelan said the children had trauma to their bodies.

Donelan said the police are "now in the midst of a major investigation into what happened to these children" and "who killed them." It is a homicide investigation.

"I cannot imagine what the mother is going through. I know I would be torn down if that would happen to any of my children, because my children are young," neighbor Cherese Young told CBS Baltimore.

Prince George's County Deputy Chief Sammy Patel on Friday called the slayings "one of the most difficult scenes" that the department's officers have encountered, and said the department will provide counseling services to responding officers.

"I wear a uniform but I am a father. Those that responded here today are parents, aunts, uncles and siblings of young children that they care for and love very much. We all feel this loss," said Hector Velez of the police department.

Investigators not yet disclosed how, or even if, the three girls were related.