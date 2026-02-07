Mamdani signs executive order to protect New Yorkers from "abusive immigration enforcement"

Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued an executive order he says will protect New Yorkers from "abusive immigration enforcement" by the Trump administration and uphold sanctuary city laws.

Mamdani signed the order, which he called "a sweeping reaffirmation of commitment to our immigrant neighbors," during Friday's Interfaith Breakfast at the New York Public Library in Bryant Park.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations have sparked controversy in the Tri-State Area where, across the river from New York City, Jersey City's mayor said recently he wanted agents to "get out and never come back."

"ICE is more than a rogue agency — it is a manifestation of the abuse of power," Mamdani told the group of faith leaders from across the five boroughs.

Mamdani also launched a "Know Your Rights" push, a campaign to distribute over 30,000 flyers in multiple languages detailing the rights people have during interactions with ICE, like remaining silent, requesting an attorney and requesting an interpreter.

"I urge you to share these with your congregants — even those who are citizens, even those whom you think ICE may not target," he said.

Mamdani Executive Order No. 13

Mamdani's latest executive order, his 13th since taking office, says city agencies cannot share information collected for city purposes with federal immigration authorities, except when they are required to by law.

It gives each agency 14 days to appoint a privacy officer and take other actions to ensure compliance.

"No New Yorker should be afraid to apply for city services like child care because they are an immigrant," Mamdani said.

His order states the NYPD, Department of Correction, Department of Probation, Administration for Children's Services and Department of Social Services must audit their internal policies on interacting with federal immigration authorities and make public any changes needed to comply.

It also says federal agents may not enter city property — like parking garages and lots, schools, shelters, hospitals, and public spaces — without a warrant. City agencies are also instructed to train employees on how to interact with federal immigration agents.

DHS blasts executive order

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to CBS News New York that Mamdani's policy would make New York City less safe.

"When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, our law enforcement officers have to have a more visible presence so that we can find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back into communities," a DHS spokesperson said.

The department said it was urging the mayor to turn over to ICE "7,113 criminal illegal aliens" who are in New York's custody and have active detainers.