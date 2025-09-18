Watch CBS News
Magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off Russia's coast, tsunami advisory issued for Alaska

Kierra Frazier
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky region near Russia on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, prompting tsunami advisories for parts of Alaska.

tsunami advisory was issued for Alaska's Aleutian Islands, with possible tsunami activity starting in Shemya, Alaska, at 12:25 AKDT, according to the USGS.

The U.S. National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is still determining if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii. 

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

