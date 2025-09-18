Magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off Russia's coast, tsunami advisory issued for Alaska

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky region near Russia on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, prompting tsunami advisories for parts of Alaska.

A tsunami advisory was issued for Alaska's Aleutian Islands, with possible tsunami activity starting in Shemya, Alaska, at 12:25 AKDT, according to the USGS.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky region near Russia on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. CBS News

The U.S. National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is still determining if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.