Watch CBS News
Exclusive
Politics

Magistrate judge rejects charges against Don Lemon over anti-ICE protest in Minnesota church

By
Camilo Montoya-Galvez
Camilo Montoya-Galvez
Correspondent
Camilo Montoya-Galvez is a correspondent at CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers immigration policy and politics.
Read Full Bio
Camilo Montoya-Galvez,
Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer Jacobs,
Sarah N. Lynch
Sarah N. Lynch
Senior Justice Department Reporter
Sarah N. Lynch is the senior Justice Department reporter for CBS News in Washington.
Read Full Bio
Sarah N. Lynch

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

A Minnesota federal magistrate judge refused to sign a complaint charging independent journalist Don Lemon in connection with a protest inside a church in St. Paul on Sunday, multiple sources familiar with the proceedings told CBS News.

"The attorney general is enraged at the magistrate's decision," said a source familiar with the matter. Attorney General Pam Bondi has been in Minnesota for two days, as the Justice Department has sought to surge prosecutorial and law enforcement resources there.

A different source stressed that the process is not over, and the Justice Department could find other avenues to charge Lemon.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue