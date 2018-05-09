Madame Tussauds London unveils Meghan Markle wax figure

LONDON — Prince Harry was already there, and now bride-to-be Meghan Markle is by his side. Madame Tussauds London just unveiled a waxwork of Markle as it prepares for events marking the May 19 royal wedding.

The likeness of the American actress sports the emerald green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress she wore for the couple's engagement announcement. The waxwork will be displayed beside one of Prince Harry, which has been updated to add a beard.

The waxworks will first go on display to the public on the day before the wedding, May 18. The attraction said it will offer free entry to guests named Meghan or Harry on the day of the royal wedding — but only for one day.

Frank Augstein/AP

Madame Tussauds London's sister attraction in New York also plans to unveil its own Meghan Markle figure on Wednesday.

At the actual royal wedding, Markle's friend Serena Williams and the Beckhams are expected to be in attendance. The couple have also invited members of the public to be a part of their big day; around 2,600 lucky people will be allowed on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Many of the details for the wedding are already known to the public: Prince William will serve as best man, Alexi Lubomirski will photograph the wedding, and Claire Ptak will create a cake with lemon, elderflower and fresh flower decorations. But the world will have to tune in to see Markle's wedding dress and other surprises.

CBS News will have full coverage of the royal wedding on May 19, starting at 4 a.m. ET, anchored by Gayle King and "Entertainment Tonight's" Kevin Frazier. CBS News will also present "Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," a two-hour special to air May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.