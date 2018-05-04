Royal wedding: Meghan Markle's parents – and Diana's sisters – to have roles

LONDON -- Royal officials say Meghan Markle's divorced parents will come to London before her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry and will meet with Queen Elizabeth II and other royals. Harry's press secretary Jason Knauf said Friday that Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland will arrive during the week before the Saturday wedding so they will have time to meet Harry's family.

He says they will visit with the queen and her husband Prince Philip, with Harry's dad Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and with his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate.

Ragland will travel with her daughter by car to Windsor Castle on May 19 and Thomas Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St. George's Chapel for the ceremony.

Knauf says Markle is "delighted" her parents will be by her side.

CBS News has learned that the three sisters of Henry's mother, Princess Diana, will also be in attendance; lady Jane Fellowes will do a reading, representing her late sister.

Upscale hotels on both sides of the Atlantic are hosting Champagne breakfasts, formal teas and watch parties for the wedding.

In England, the Conrad London St. James has a "Propose Like A Prince" package with a horse carriage ride, Champagne and a room decorated with rose petals. London's Berkeley hotel offers a royal wedding-themed "Pret-a-Portea" master class where participants learn to bake biscuits to serve at home.

Chicago's Drake hotel hosts a royal-themed luncheon May 19 with the same menu served in 1996 when Harry's mother, Princess Diana, stayed there. Guests can even book the suite Diana stayed in. The Drake is also serving a royal tea menu, and a London milliner is coming to create hats.