MacKenzie Scott donated $7.1 billion to nonprofits in 2025, a sharp uptick from previous years

Philanthropist and billionaire MacKenzie Scott announced Tuesday she has given $7.1 billion in donations to nonprofits so far in 2025, a major increase over her recent yearly contributions.

Writing in an essay on her website, Scott said, "This dollar total will likely be reported in the news, but any dollar amount is a vanishingly tiny fraction of the personal expressions of care being shared into communities this year."

Scott acknowledged donating $2.6 billion in 2024 and $2.1 billion in 2023. The gifts this year bring her total giving since 2019 to $26.3 billion.

Scott's donations have captured the attention of nonprofits and other charitable funders because they come with no strings attached and are often very large compared to the annual budgets of the recipient organizations. Forbes estimates Scott's net worth at $33 billion, most of which comes from Amazon shares she received after her 2019 divorce from company founder Jeff Bezos.

Research from the Center for Effective Philanthropy in February showed that Scott has donated to more than 2,000 nonprofits, and the median size was roughly $5 million.

With the exception of an open call for applications in 2023, it is not possible to apply for her funding nor to reach her directly, as Scott maintains no public-facing office or foundation. Organizations are usually notified through an intermediary that Scott is awarding them a donation with little prelude or warning.

In advance of her announcement on her website, Yield Giving, more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities revealed they had received $783 million in donations from Scott so far this year, according to research from Marybeth Gasman, a professor at Rutgers University and expert on HBCUs.

"One of the things that I really admire about Mackenzie Scott is that she is like an equity machine," Gasman told the Associated Press, especially at a time when efforts to promote equity in education have come under attack from the Trump administration. She also said Scott's gifts to HBCUs this time are bigger than the round of donations she made in 2020.

Not all of the schools that previously had received funding from Scott received a gift this time and there were some first-time recipients as well. In total, Gasman has tracked $1.35 billion in donations from Scott to HBCUs since 2020.

Scott's recent donations to HBCU's include $50 million to Norfolk State University, $63 million to Prairie View A&M University and $50 million to Bowie State University.

On Friday, Scott donated $25 million to Lincoln University of Pennsylvania.

In addition, UNCF, which is the largest provider of scholarships to minority students, received $70 million from Scott, and said it will invest the gift in a collective endowment it is building for participating HBCUs. Another $50 million went to Native Forward Scholars Fund, which had also received a previous gift from Scott and provides college and graduate scholarships to Native American students.

Unlike Scott's gifts, most foundations or major donors direct grants to specific programs and require an application and updates about the impact of the nonprofit's work. Scott does not ask grantees to report back about how they used the money.

In October, Scott posted an essay on her website. The essay, which she expanded upon in December to announce her giving, also reflects on how acts of generosity and kindness can ripple far afield and into the future. She cited her own experiences getting help while in college, including a dentist who repaired a tooth for free and her roommate who loaned her $1,000.

Scott now has invested in that same roommate's company, which offers loans to students who would otherwise struggle to get financing from banks. The investments seem to be part of an effort Scott announced last year to move more of her money into "mission aligned" investments, rather than into vehicles that seek only the highest monetary returns.

In her 2025 essay, Scott seemed to urge people toward action, writing, "There are many ways to influence how we move through the world, and where we land."